10 Ideas for Creating Buzz-Worthy Restaurant Pop-Ups

Fans of the snack staple Cheetos have traded Cheetos-infused recipes online, so PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division enlisted celebrity chef Anne Burrell to do them one better: create an entire restaurant menu based on the cheesy, crunchy snack. The Spotted Cheetah, a pop-up eatery set up August 15 to 17 in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, served four appetizers—or “Dangerously Cheezy Starters”—as well as four entrees listed on the menu under ”the Big Cheese,” and a trio of desserts using the Cheetos Sweetos product. Decor took its cues from the colors and styling of brand mascot Chestor Cheetah, as well as Burrell herself. The Marketing Arm produced the experience.

Several food and beverage industry brands have found pop-up restaurants to be an effective marketing tool. Here's a look at some other unique temporary eateries that left a lasting impression.