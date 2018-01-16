10 Notable Party Scenes From Film and Television

Iconic scenes from films and TV series often serve as inspiration for event planners—be it the design, the venue, the food served, or simply the way an event sequence is presented on screen. From lavish and excessively over-the-top soirees in Marie Antoinette and The Great Gatsby, to memorable party moments from Sixteen Candles, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Legally Blonde, here are some of BizBash readers’s favorite fictional parties.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

”The Great Gatsby party scene when Gatsby is first introduced.”

—Natasha Sweeting, marketing consultant, Nadashi Marketing, Miami

Sixteen Candles (1984)

“The house party in Sixteen Candles.”

—Marguerite Gervais Hoffman, event marketing and production specialist, Tidal Planning, Huntington Beach, California

Coming to America (1988)



“Coming to America. The wedding scenes both at the beginning and the end were creativity and precision at its best.”

—Sharon Jarrett, president and C.E.O., Jarrett Affairs & Productions, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sabrina (1954)

“Definitely the outdoor parties in the movie Sabrina at the Larabee home. So elegant.”

—Angela Lipko, D.M.C.P., account executive, Totally Mod Event Furnishings, Las Vegas

Marie Antoinette (2006)

“All the decadent parties in Marie Antoinette. From the up-all-night birthday party under the tent and the masquerade ball, to the champagne-soaked dress fitting with the girls.”

—Carolyn Weston, group show director, Outdoor Lifestyle Events, Paragon Group, Inc., Boston

Goodfellas (1990)

“The opening scene of Goodfellas.”

—Alan Lake, musician, chef, and writer, Chicago

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

“Holly’s house party in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. I loved the crazy atmosphere, the eclectic mix of people, and problems solving themselves—like when the cigarette caused a hat to catch fire and someone got bumped the next moment, sending their drink flying into the hat to put it out. I gasp and laugh every time.”

—Feborah Dixon, meeting and event professional, Richmond, Virginia

“Definitely the party scene from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. It’s so over the top, with the costumes, the music, and that cat.”

—Tsionah Rakhel Novick, owner, Second Chapter Travel, Boston

Legally Blonde (2001)

“The scene in Legally Blonde when she passes her law exams. It's so ridiculously girly and over the top. It's all feathers, bubbles, pink decorations, a glamorous location, and everyone is dressed up. It's come back into fashion what with people's obsession with unicorn cakes and balloons.”

—Joanna Adam, founder and C.E.O., Concept Wedding Designs, Vancouver

Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

“Predictably, any dinner party or gala from Downton Abbey. With little exception, they were civilized, over the top, and elegant. The food was stunning, the table settings sublime, and the flowers were perfectly arranged.”

—Tamara Goldstein, planner, Tammy Goldstein Events, Chicago

Sex and the City (2008)

“The one that comes to mind is the rehearsal dinner in Sex and the City, the movie. The grandeur of that room with the chandeliers and the one long table—I loved that look.”

—Shari Lynn, owner, PlanIt Events, Washington

