With more than 23 million people slated to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, brands are taking advantage of the royal wedding fever with British-theme promotions and tie-ins. Here’s a look at some cheeky—and scrummy—ways brands such as Campbell's, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Kellogg’s are celebrating the upcoming nuptials, from limited-edition desserts and shoes to custom fascinator hats.