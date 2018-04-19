11 Eye-Catching Ideas for Awards and Trophies

There’s a reason we can instantly recall the trophies associated with the Oscars, the Grammys, and the MTV Video Music Awards—the iconic statues are unique, memorable, and something recipients would be proud to display. As BizBash C.E.O. David Adler discussed in a recent column, receiving a physical statue is a symbol that you have achieved success and recognition in your field—and that's a powerful thing.

So what should these awards look like? Click through the slide show for recent examples of food festivals, award shows, nonprofit galas, and more that have handed out thoughtful, unique, or just plain clever trophies and statues.