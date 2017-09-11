11 Food- and Travel-Theme Ideas From Diffa's Picnic By Design

Whetting guests’ appetite for the good life, Diffa: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS displayed several food and travel- or destination-focused picnic baskets at its sixth annual Picnic by Design event on September 6. Spread across the expansive rooftop space at Stage 48, a total of 22 elaborate concepts were on display for the evening’s nearly 250 attendees.

Guests bid to win each basket. The event was a success for Diffia, which exceeded its fund-raising goal by bringing in more than $50,000. (Last year’s event raised just over $47,000.) At the 2017 Picnic By Design, the caterer from last year, Canard Inc. shifted into the role of basket designer, keeping to the food theme. Drinks were provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

“With our largest and most successful picnic ever, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from our designers, sponsors, and guests,” said Johanna Osburn, Diffa's executive director. ”Representing a range of design disciplines, our supporters fuel our efforts to help fight H.I.V./AIDS here in New York and across the country.”

Here are some of the baskets that used food, travel, or the idea of a staycation for New Yorkers as their theme.