LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

11 Food- and Travel-Theme Ideas From Diffa's Picnic By Design

Design professionals created picnic baskets around the theme using tabletop items, linens, and other rentals.

By Rayna Katz September 11, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Erik Bardin

Diffa Picnic by Design
Search our directory

NEW YORK Whetting guests’ appetite for the good life, Diffa: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS displayed several food and travel- or destination-focused picnic baskets at its sixth annual Picnic by Design event on September 6. Spread across the expansive rooftop space at Stage 48, a total of 22 elaborate concepts were on display for the evening’s nearly 250 attendees. 

Guests bid to win each basket. The event was a success for Diffia, which exceeded its fund-raising goal by bringing in more than $50,000. (Last year’s event raised just over $47,000.) At the 2017 Picnic By Design, the caterer from last year, Canard Inc. shifted into the role of basket designer, keeping to the food theme. Drinks were provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

“With our largest and most successful picnic ever, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from our designers, sponsors, and guests,” said Johanna Osburn, Diffa's executive director. ”Representing a range of design disciplines, our supporters fuel our efforts to help fight H.I.V./AIDS here in New York and across the country.”

Here are some of the baskets that used food, travel, or the idea of a staycation for New Yorkers as their theme.

Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS Tabletop Benefits/Fund-raisers

MORE Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS STORIES

Event Report
22 Imaginative Dining and Tabletop Ideas
Event Report
14 Inspiring Tabletops From Diffa's Dining by Design in Chicago
Event Report
26 Ways to Refresh Seated Dinners

MORE Tabletop STORIES

Event Snapshot
See This Gala's Interactive Musical Centerpieces
Event Report
8 Ideas for a Grown-Up Tabletop Inspired by 'Beauty and the Beast'

MORE Benefits/Fund-raisers STORIES

Event Report
Why This Fund-Raiser Broke Ties With Its National Organization
Event Report
See How This Hamptons Benefit Responded to Donald Trump
Event Report
How One Gala Took Guests on Safari
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue