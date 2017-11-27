LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

11 Imaginative Andy Warhol-Inspired Ideas From an Art Benefit

The inaugural Art Bash fund-raiser for the Art Gallery of Ontario featured event decor and art installations inspired by the famous pop artist's parties.

By Ian Zelaya November 27, 2017, 7:31 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

A wall installation of paint cans dripping a rainbow of colors provided a unique photo op for guests.

Photo: George Pimentel

Art Gallery of Ontario's Inaugural Art Bash
Search our directory

TORONTO Past editions of Art Gallery of Ontario’s annual fund-raising gala have chosen a default event theme by celebrating whichever major exhibition had been on display at the museum that year. But for this year’s gala, A.G.O. decided to switch up the format by launching a new event series that draws inspiration from some of the most famous art parties in history.

The museum’s inaugural Art Bash, which took place November 18, was inspired by the infamous parties of Andy Warhol’s Factory—the Pop Art pioneer’s New York studio in the 1960s. William Craddock, the museum's manager of development and special events, said the organizing committee's goal wasn’t to simply recreate the Factory party, but to capture the party’s essence and reimagine it for 2017.

“We didn’t want to create the typical Warhol event. They tend to involve some pretty predictable things, like replicated Warhol works on the wall,” said Craddock. “We wanted to channel the spirit of Warhol and the spirit of the Factory for the event. The committee identified the spirit of Warhol was about disruption. He was an artistic radical and he was also very disruptive in his use of materials for the art he created.”

The museum committee partnered with Fifth Element Group to create event decor, which included silver foil—a nod to the Factory's signature decorating material—and a black and white color scheme inspired by Warhol’s works. The decor incorporated the work of local artists as well, showcasing installations from nine artists who specialize in various mediums.

“What we tried to do with these artist projects was bring all the variety of media Warhol worked with into the event,” Craddock said. “We really looked for artists who were working in these media in disruptive ways, to show how they’re little Warhols in their own right.” Installations included a live illustration by artist Ness Lee, digital collages from Jacqueline Mak, fashion photography portraits by Mathew Guido, and a fashion installation by design duo Wrkdept. 

Keeping with the Warhol theme, the event gave guests prints of the artist’s Campbell’s Soup I, which features 10 different flavors of soup. In 2018, the museum also will add the soup prints to its existing collection of Warhol works.

Art Bash, one of A.G.O.’s three major annual fund-raising events—joining Massive Party and Art Toronto—was sponsored by RBC and raised more than $1 million for the museum’s exhibitions and programs.

Art Gallery of Ontario Benefits/Fund-raisers Andy Warhol

MORE Art Gallery of Ontario STORIES

Event Report
How to Get Guests Interacting With Art
Readers' Forum
What Event Product Would You Invent?
Trend Spotted
Events Get Tagged With Graffiti

MORE Benefits/Fund-raisers STORIES

Event Report
Denim Inspiration: See How Blue Jeans Were Part of a Cancer Research Benefit's Design
Event Report
How Miami's Make-A-Wish Ball Drew Inspiration From Music Boxes and Pop Art

MORE Andy Warhol STORIES

Idea File
Pop Art Inspiration: 12 Design Ideas Borrowed From Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and More
Event Snapshot
Warhol-Like Soup Cans Reimagined as Three-Tier Birthday Cake
Event Report
C.F.D.A. Awards Takes More Serious Tone at 50th Anniversary
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue