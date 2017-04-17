11 New Green Venues for Meetings and Events

In honor of Earth Day, here's a look at new restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and private rooms across the United States and Canada that factor the environment into their design or operations. Many of these new and renovated venues have LEED certification from the U.S. Green Buildings Council or another certification group. They can accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.