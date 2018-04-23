LIST YOUR BIZ
12 Fancy Cocktails That Are Made With Garbage

In an effort to reduce food waste, restaurants and bars are turning kitchen scraps into drink ingredients. Here’s a taste.

By Michele Laufik April 23, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT

12 Fancy Cocktails That Are Made With Garbage

Photo: Courtesy of Liquor Lab

There’s been a growing awareness and effort in recent years to reduce and reuse food waste among the hospitality industry. And it’s happening behind the bar as well. More and more restaurants and drinking establishments are now introducing bar programs with low-waste cocktails, also known as no waste, closed loop, or anti waste.

By finding new uses for kitchen scraps, these eco-conscious bartenders are turning trash into liquid treasure. Plus, in addition to venues, big spirits brands like Patron are also implementing environmental initiatives into their processes, such as giving distillery compost to local farmers who grow agave, to help minimize waste.

From leftover oranges to coffee grounds, here’s how some bartenders are repurposing food waste into high-end cocktails.

