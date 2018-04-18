12 New Green Venues for Meetings and Events

In advance of Earth Day on Sunday, here's a look at new restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and private rooms across the United States and Canada that factor environmental sustainability into their design or operations. Many of these new and renovated venues have LEED certification from the U.S. Green Buildings Council or another eco-certification group. They can accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.