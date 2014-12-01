12 Smart Ways to Label Food and Drinks at Events

As guests become more and more health conscious and caterers experiment with unusual dishes and ways to serve them, menu signage has become increasingly important at events. And strategic planners are using cards, labels, and other items as an opportunity to emphasize a theme, brand identity, or message. From lipstick-penned mirrors to comic book call-outs, here are some clever ways to incorporate the signage for hors d'oeuvres, buffet offerings, and food stations into the look and feel of a live experience.