13 Design and Activity Ideas for a Ski Mountain-Theme Event

To celebrate 1,000 of its employees in the Oregon and Southwest Washington area, Comcast hosted an employee-appreciation event on February 17 at the Oregon Convention Center. The telecommunications company’s event committee wanted an outdoorsy, lumberjack-theme party, and tapped Portland-based Royce’s Prop Shop to bring the idea to life.

“The overall vision was 'a trip up the mountain,’ where the event begins at the base camp in the forest and gets colder as you move across the room—a.k.a., up the mountain—ending in an Alpine summit lounge,” explained Justin Dean, account manager for Royce’s Prop Shop. “We worked to create multiple different areas for attendees to explore and interact with.”

The event had no formal seating or programming; instead, attendees could wander through several distinct spaces and dine from seven different buffet stations. Upon entering the event, a custom-designed bulletin detailed company achievements and philanthropy throughout the year.

Other areas of the event offered stylish, interactive takes on a Pacific Northwest theme. Pine trees, fire lookout towers, and chainsaw-carving artists took over a forest-theme area, while a mountain lodge-like space had a 20-foot octagonal fireplace with faux fire. Photo booths offered wintry backdrops and accessories such as fake bears and plaid scarves, while a surreal lounge area had video-mapped images of the Northern Lights on the walls and a silent disco.

“We’ve worked with Royce’s Prop Shop over the years on a variety of events, large and small,” said Rodrigo Lopez, regional senior vice president of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. “They really outdid themselves this year, creating a truly stunning Northwest environment that delighted our employees and guests—who deserved to be celebrated.”

