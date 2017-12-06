LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

13 Generation Z-Friendly Ideas From the 'Teen Vogue' Summit

The inaugural two-day event in Los Angeles brought in speakers, decor, and sponsors designed to appeal to a younger, socially conscious generation.

By Claire Hoffman December 6, 2017, 7:32 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

'Teen Vogue' Summit
Search our directory

LOS ANGELES On December 1 and 2, more than 500 young people gathered in Los Angeles for the inaugural Teen Vogue Summit: two days of activism and empowerment-theme talks from Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Women’s March organizer Paola Mendoza, poet and artist Cleo Wade, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson, film director Ava Duvernay, and more.

The event, which was planned and designed mostly in-house by 23 Stories—Condé Nast's experiential arm—was created with Generation Z and young millennials in mind. Colorful furniture rentals and scattered bean-bag chairs by PBteen created a cheery vibe, while teen-friendly sponsors including Urban Outfitters, Facebook Messenger, and Juicy Couture offered hands-on activations and trendy merchandise. On-theme photo ops throughout the space were designed to be social-media-friendly, as was the stage design, name tags, and more. 

The content was also crafted to appeal to young women and other Teen Vogue readers. On Friday, the day kicked off at TOMS' hip headquarters in Venice, then brought attendees on a series of all-day workplace immersions at companies such as Instagram, GirlBoss, YouTube, Beautycounter, and others. Later that day was a celebration of Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21, a list of girls and femmes who are changing the world through politics, art, science, and more.

Saturday was a more traditional conference at 72andSunny's headquarters in Playa Vista, with empowerment-theme icebreakers from singers Chloe x Halle followed by a conversation with Clinton and actress and activist Yara Shahidi, who discussed the importance of voting and ways to combat “mansplaining.” Guests then had the chance to attend small-group mentoring sessions with a variety of politicians, authors, artists, and more, with topics including ending sexual violence, running for political office, finding a mentor, and the importance of self-care.

The summit was the culmination of two months of meet-ups held around the country, aimed to bring the content to as many Teen Vogue readers as possible—especially those who couldn’t travel to Los Angeles or afford the main event's ticket price. (Here's our conversation with Erica Boeke, the vice president of experiences for 23 Stories, who detailed the thinking behind the meet-ups.) Fifty applicants also received free tickets to the summit through a partnership with the charity Step Up.

Here's a look at some of the ways Teen Vogue's inaugural event engaged Generation Z and young millennials.

Launch Slide Show

Teen Vogue Magazine Industry Events Conferences Condé Nast

MORE Teen Vogue STORIES

Q & A
Q&A: How 'Teen Vogue' Is Shaking Up the Traditional Conference Format
Event Report
9 Ideas From Back-to-School Promotions
Event Report
'Teen Vogue' Expands Consumer-Focused Fashion University Program With Broader Curriculum, Webinars

MORE Magazine Industry Events STORIES

Event Report
How the Inaugural Vulture Festival Los Angeles Made Everyone Feel Like Stars
Event Report
What Generation Z Wants From Events Now

MORE Conferences STORIES

Event Report
See How Hilton Reinvented the Conference Gift Concept
Event Intelligence
TEDWomen Conference Puts Refugee Crisis—and Solutions—in Spotlight
News
What's New in Spousal Programs at Meetings and Conferences
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue