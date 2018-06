Event professionals’ opinions are divided on name tags: While some think they’re an efficient way to get attendees interacting, others say they encourage tacky behavior. In recent years, though, event organizers have found increasingly stylish—and functional—ways to present the ubiquitous badges.

From on-theme pieces that add to the event decor, to unique opportunities to break the ice, to efficient technology tools, here are 13 examples of name badges that are anything but boring—or tacky.