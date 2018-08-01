LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
THE SCOUT

14 Noteworthy Event Ideas & Products From BizBash Live: Los Angeles

From shower karaoke and roaming circus performers to flavored chocolates and new decor ideas, see what caught our eye in the exhibit hall.

By Claire Hoffman August 1, 2018, 7:32 AM EDT

14 Noteworthy Event Ideas & Products From BizBash Live: Los Angeles Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Haute Photography and Videography

LOS ANGELES This year’s edition of BizBash Live: Los Angeles took place on July 18, drawing nearly 1,500 local event and meeting professionals to the California Market Center for a day of inspiration and education. The 12th edition of the trade show featured big-name speakers such as Troy Williams, Brent Bushnell, and Todd Hawkins, plus a morning workshop series, two masterclasses, and an exhibit hall filled with new products, services, entertainment, and teambuilding ideas.

Here’s a look at some of the noteworthy products and ideas that caught our eye.

BizBash Live

More From The Scout

Weird Science: 9 Rental Items for Setting a Morbid Mood
Floral Notes: 9 Dishes That Showcase Edible Flowers
9 Out-of-the-Box Activities for Groups in Los Angeles

MORE BizBash Live STORIES

Event Intelligence
9 Smart Tips for Creating Authentic Events
From the Editors
What to Expect at BizBash Live: Los Angeles
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue