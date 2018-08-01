14 Noteworthy Event Ideas & Products From BizBash Live: Los Angeles

This year’s edition of BizBash Live: Los Angeles took place on July 18, drawing nearly 1,500 local event and meeting professionals to the California Market Center for a day of inspiration and education. The 12th edition of the trade show featured big-name speakers such as Troy Williams, Brent Bushnell, and Todd Hawkins, plus a morning workshop series, two masterclasses, and an exhibit hall filled with new products, services, entertainment, and teambuilding ideas.

Here’s a look at some of the noteworthy products and ideas that caught our eye.