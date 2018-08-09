15 Flower-Free Centerpieces That Didn't Skimp on Elegance

Typically, centerpieces and tabletops are a chance for event and floral designers to create eye-catching displays of lush flowers and greenery. For a change of pace, events designers can think outside the flower box, forgoing blooms for more unconventional materials—without sacrificing elegance. From ice sculptures and candles to wishbones and eggs, here's a look at memorable, flower-free centerpieces used at recent galas, dinners, and festivals throughout the United States and Canada.