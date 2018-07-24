15 Ways Beautycon L.A. Helped Guests Get That Perfect Selfie

The most recent Los Angeles edition of Beautycon Media’s annual festival wanted to make guests feel, well, beautiful.

Taking place July 14 and 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the convention drew more than 100 brand experiences and 500 creators for panel discussions, meet-ups, and colorful booths. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Snoop Dogg, Drew Barrymore, and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness spoke on a variety of topics, ranging from beauty and wellness to redefining masculinity and Generation Z trends.

The convention also featured a large show floor, where brands such as CoverGirl, MAC Cosmetics, and Sally Beauty offered on-site makeovers, product giveaways, and interactive activities. Perhaps not surprising for a beauty-focused event, many of the booths focused on creating that perfect Instagram shot, with distinct branded backdrops and selfie stations.

From swings, balloons, and carnival rides to plenty of shirtless male models, here's a look at some of the weekend's most memorable photo ops.

