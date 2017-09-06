17 Highlights From U.S. Open Brand Activations

The annual U.S. Open kicked off on August 22, giving tennis fans their daily fix of exciting tennis matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park section of Queens. The tournament, which runs through September 10, has a number of returning sponsors activating onsite and offsite, providing a variety of tennis-inspired experiences and eats for attendees.

Here’s a look at how sponsors and brands including American Express, Lavazza, Chase, Grey Goose, and more are engaging tennis fans this year.