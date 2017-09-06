LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

17 Highlights From U.S. Open Brand Activations

Sponsors including Emirates, Chase, and American Express are hosting onsite and offsite activations throughout the annual tennis tournament.

By Ian Zelaya September 6, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for American Express

NEW YORK The annual U.S. Open kicked off on August 22, giving tennis fans their daily fix of exciting tennis matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park section of Queens. The tournament, which runs through September 10, has a number of returning sponsors activating onsite and offsite, providing a variety of tennis-inspired experiences and eats for attendees.

Here’s a look at how sponsors and brands including American Express, Lavazza, Chase, Grey Goose, and more are engaging tennis fans this year. 

U.S. Open Tennis Championships Sports Industry Events Integrating Sponsors

