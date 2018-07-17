LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

Holiday Directory 2018

 Start Now. Build your Holiday Party Today.
IDEA FILE

18 Fun Ideas for a Comic Book-Theme Bash

Missing Comic-Con in San Diego this year? Throw your own superhero-theme event with these colorful ideas inspired by comic books.

By Claire Hoffman July 17, 2018, 7:02 AM EDT

18 Fun Ideas for a Comic Book-Theme Bash Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for BuzzFeed/The CW

This weekend, more than 130,000 fans will head to San Diego for the latest edition of Comic-Con International, the country's most high-profile comic book convention. The four-day event will see wacky stunts, public fan experiences, and over-the-top parties from big-name brands in the worlds of comics, television, movies, and games.  

Even if you can't make it to San Diego, comic books offer a wealth of fun ideas for event themes. Here's a look at some recent events that evoked comics and superheroes, including sales conferences, flower shows, and fund-raisers. These colorful ideas are a great way to celebrate a team, incorporate fun activities, or just encourage guests to embrace their inner child.

Themes

New York Comic Con

Comic-Con International

More Idea File Stories

Toast to Summer: 26 Event Highlights From Spirit Brands This Season
15 Flower-Free Centerpieces That Didn't Skimp on Elegance
From Caviar to Cadillacs: 10 Luxury Teambuilding Activities for Groups

MORE Themes STORIES

Idea File
15 Ways Beauty Brands Play with Product and Color at Events
Q & A
See Inside Bronson van Wyck’s Wild Greek-Inspired Birthday Party
Idea File
16 Ways to Turn Sports Gear Into Event Decor

MORE New York Comic Con STORIES

Event Report
New York Comic Con 2017: See Interactive Activations From HBO, Amazon, and More
News
New York Comic Con 2016 Preview: How The Pop-Culture Event Manages Its Growing Popularity

MORE Comic-Con International STORIES

Event Report
Comic-Con 2018: Inside the Most Creative Brand Activations and Parties
GatherGeeks
Podcast: What Works in Experiential Marketing Today (Episode 93)
News
2018 Preview: What to Expect From the Year's Notable Events
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue