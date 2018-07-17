18 Fun Ideas for a Comic Book-Theme Bash

This weekend, more than 130,000 fans will head to San Diego for the latest edition of Comic-Con International, the country's most high-profile comic book convention. The four-day event will see wacky stunts, public fan experiences, and over-the-top parties from big-name brands in the worlds of comics, television, movies, and games.

Even if you can't make it to San Diego, comic books offer a wealth of fun ideas for event themes. Here's a look at some recent events that evoked comics and superheroes, including sales conferences, flower shows, and fund-raisers. These colorful ideas are a great way to celebrate a team, incorporate fun activities, or just encourage guests to embrace their inner child.