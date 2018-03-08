19 Creative Ways to Empower Women at Events

Women are having a moment in the event world. From the visibility of the Time's Up anti-harassment movement during this year's award season to the success of the Women's March and the first Women's Convention in Detroit, they are using face-to-face gatherings to make their voices louder than ever.

To mark International Women's Day today, here's a look at some other recent events that have empowered women through motivational signage, networking opportunities, thoughtful protests, and good old-fashioned pampering sessions.