20 Glitzy Cocktails Inspired by the Oscars

No matter one's stance on the endless controversies that have preceded the 91st Academy Awards, the grand finale of award season always provides event planners with opportunities to deliver eye-catching catering ideas. This year, caterers, mixologists, and brands across the U.S. have crafted unique cocktails inspired by Hollywood's biggest night, as well as nominated films such as The Favourite, Black Panther, A Star Is Born, and Bohemian Rhapsody. Here's a look at some of the most creative drinks that can provide inspiration for Oscars-theme events and viewing parties for the ceremony on Sunday.

Launch Slide Show