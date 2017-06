For a nonalcoholic option, try the hot chocolate kit from artisanal food purveyor Mouth . Kits, $53, contain a mix of hot chocolate pops, cocoa mix, handmade marshmallows, and peppermint sticks for stirring.

Companies that want to forgo a big, pricey holiday party can plan a workspace celebration that's just as festive. From seasonal wall art that serves as a fun activity to casual cocktails and treats for all, here are some simple ways to deck out cubicles, conference rooms, and more on a budget.

View slideshow