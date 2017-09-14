2017 Fall Event Trends

While we are all still enjoying the summer sun, event planning for fall is just around the corner. Back to school, Oktoberfest, weddings, Q3 corporate outings-you name it-fall is a beautiful season for events. The weather can be somewhat unpredictable, though, and outdoor events need careful planning to be pulled off without a hitch.

Here are some fall event trends that we are seeing pop up this year, and remember, we are the specialists. If you need help planning for deluxe portable restrooms, luxury restroom trailers, and hand-wash sinks, just give us a call at 1-800-TOILETS.

Take a Seat

Couches, ottomans, loveseats, you can rest easy at outdoor events by renting real living room furniture for guest seating. Bringing these traditionally indoor items outdoors can take your event to the next level. And speaking of next level, check out these luxurious restroom trailers.

Doughnuts Make You Go Nuts

Doughnuts are everywhere. Bakers are bringing their brick-and-mortar doughnut shops to the streets and outdoor events all over the country via food trucks. What is better than a caramel-apple doughnut this fall? And after all the finger licking, don't forget to have hand-wash sinks for your guests.

Bountiful Accents

Pumpkins are a fall no-brainer. They can be spray-painted to match your event colors, carved to provide decorative lighting, and hollowed out for use as ice buckets. Bountiful seasonal produce can be used to decorate for all types of occasions.

#DontForgetAHashtag

Hashtags can be used for events of all sizes. Guests capture photos, and all are archived and able to be found via your custom event hashtag. Using hashtags increases visibility and awareness of your event-#USSKnowsEvents.

When You Gotta Go

From backyard parties to large Oktoberfests, United Site Services' Flushing Restrooms add a level of comfort for your guests. Our event experts can help you determine how many restrooms are needed and guide you through the planning process. Plan ahead. Your guests are going to have to go, and a United Site Services flushing unit provides sanitary hands-free flushing via a foot pump and hidden waste tank. To talk to USS, call 1-800-TOILETS.