2018 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue for your next event? Here are the most anticipated Las Vegas restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms slated to open in 2018. These new and renovated Las Vegas venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. MGM Resorts International partnered with New York-based Sydell Group on the $450 million transformation of the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino into the Park MGM hotel. The rebranding, which is slated to debut this spring, started with the debut of the Park Theater last year and 77,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space in October, which includes 43 meeting rooms and an outdoor terrace. In the second quarter of 2018, the hotel will offer the city’s first-ever Executive Meeting Center and Ideation Labs, which involves two meeting areas designed the maximize productivity for small groups. The completed hotel, which will be designed by British designer Martin Brudnizki, will have 2,700 guest rooms and restaurants including the South of France-inspired Primrose and Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar.

2. NoMad Las Vegas is the second hotel involved in Monte Carlo Resort and Casino transformation. Slated to open in 2018, the hotel will be located inside of Park MGM and feature 292 guest rooms and suites. The hotel is a collaboration between between Sydell Group and French designer Jacques Garcia, and will feature the NoMad restaurant from chef Daniel Humm.

3. MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is slated to complete the $130 million expansion of its Conference Center at the end of 2018. The expansion, which began in June, will add 250,000 square feet of new space to all three levels of the existing Conference Center for a total of 850,000 square feet. The additions will include a 49,000-square-foot ballroom, a 32,000-square-foot ballroom, three junior ballrooms, 11 breakout rooms, and a 5,500-square-foot courtyard for private events. The expansion also will include a Stay Well Meetings takeover of the second floor. The wellness meetings experience, which the hotel launched in 2014, offers amenities and programs designed to stimulate healthy, productive, and creative work environments.

4. Las Vegas’s first esports venue, Esports Arena Las Vegas, will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino in early 2018. The 30,000-square-foot, multi-level arena will serve as a destination for esports tournaments, featuring a competition stage, LED video wall, telescopic seating, gaming stations, and production studios. Additionally, the venue will debut an esports-inspired food and beverage program led by ThinkFoodEntertainment, a division of José Andrés’s ThinkFood Group, and Allied Esports, a global network of dedicated sports properties and content production facilities.

5. Taking over the former Serendipity 3 space at Caesars Palace, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is slated to open in January. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant from the celebrity chef will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner inspired by dishes created on Ramsay’s reality cooking competition show. The space, which will seat nearly 300 guests, will feature a giant image of Ramsay and a flaming pitchfork at the entrance, a bar screening episodes from the show’s previous 17 seasons, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer views of the Las Vegas Strip.

6. Spago, Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in May by debuting a reimagined look at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. The restaurant, which left its original Forum Shops at Caesars location this year, will replace the former Todd English’s Olives space and feature a sleek design from Massimiliano Locatelli and Annamaria Scevola of CLS Architetti. New elements will include an open-air patio with views of the Fountain of Bellagio, leather chairs and couches, and a bar and wine room illuminated by a custom neon light fixture. The 6,610-square-foot restaurant will seat 232 guests.

7. Despite partner Mario Batali facing allegations of sexual assault and harassment, Eataly Las Vegas still plans to open at Park MGM late next year. The chain of massive Italian marketplaces—which has removed products tied to Batali—will be the focal point of the Park MGM transformation, as it will be featured at the massive hotel's new entrance. The $13 million project, spanning close to 76,000 square feet, will have two floors offering authentic Italian fare from sit-down restaurants, cafes, and to-go counters.

8. Celebrity chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis will open her second restaurant, Pronto by Giada, at Caesars Palace in early 2018. The restaurant, which will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will serve Italian dishes with California influences in a fast-casual setting. The space will have a variety of seating including counter and lounge seating, as well as a bar offering cocktails and wine on tap. Designed by Starr Design, the space will feature wood and marble quartz elements and Italian-inspired tile.

9. American restaurant Eureka is slated to open at the Emergency Arts Building in Fremont East in February. The restaurant will serve seafood and steak entrees, sandwiches, burgers, tacos, and American craft beers in an industrial rustic environment. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 170 guests.

10. Tropicana Las Vegas will debut Asian-inspired restaurant Red Lotus Asian Kitchen in early 2018. Located next to the casino floor, the restaurant will serve traditional dishes from a variety of Asian countries prepared with Westernized influences.The restaurant will offer dine-in and grab-and-go options.