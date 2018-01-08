2018 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated New York Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue for your next event? Here are the most anticipated New York restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms slated to open in 2018. These new and renovated New York venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. The original Four Seasons Restaurant, famed as a venue for lunches of New York’s power brokers, is slated to reopen at 280 Park Avenue in the spring. The reimagined restaurant, owned by Julian Niccolini and Alex von Bidder, will be designed by Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld and feature 18-foot ceilings marble accents, crystal and gold curtains, warm woods, and ‘50s-style furniture. The 19,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a catwalk that connects a bar to a 150-seat main dining room, as well as an upstairs private dining room that seats 100 and a smaller private dining room that seats 30.

2. Overlooking Times Square, the second location of Marriott’s Edition brand is set to debut in April 2018. The 452-room Times Square Edition will have a 5,000-square-foot performance venue and a 1,900-square-foot meeting studio, in addition to a restaurant and 5,800-square-foot beer garden and event deck.

3. An East Coast answer to Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel, Mr C. Seaport is scheduled to open in South Street Seaport in early 2018. The 66-room hotel from the Cipriani family can hold events for as many as 100 guests in the lobby, and its restaurant can hold as many as 60 guests. The property will offer views of the East River, Brooklyn Bridge and New York skyline.

4. Micro-hotel company Pod Hotels will debut Pod Times Square in early 2018. The company’s fifth property and flagship will offer 45 Pod Pads—living suites ranging from 600 to 800 feet—that are available for extended stays and long-term leases. The 28-floor hotel will have 665 rooms including the Pod Pads. The BD Hotels property will be located on 42nd Street and Ninth Avenue.

5. Freehand New York hotel is slated to open in the former George Washington Hotel in Gramercy Park in January. Designed by Roman & Williams, the hotel will offer 358 guest rooms—including two penthouse suites—and five dining options, including the Simon & the Whale restaurant and the George Washington Bar, helmed by restaurateur Gabriel Stulman. The hotel also will launch “The Freehand Fellowship” in partnership with the Bard College MFA program and Live Arts Bard—Bard College’s artist residency and commissioning program—in which selected artists will have the opportunity to live, work, and exhibit at the hotel.

6. Restaurant and beer hall Clinton Hall will open its fourth location at Pod 51 hotel in January. Replacing Salvation Burger, the venue serves standard American fare and 20 draft beers and ciders on rotation from locations in the U.S., Belgium, Germany, and more. The 2,600-square-foot, which seats 125 guests, will be available for small events and full buyouts.

7. A second outpost of the hip Ace Hotel is slated to open in the spring on the Bowery. The 10-story, 200-room hotel will feature a roof terrace and bar and a 130-seat restaurant.

8. Soogil, a modern Korean restaurant from executive chef and owner Soogil Lim, is slated to open in the East Village in January. Stemming from Lim’s knowledge of Korean food and culinary background in French cooking, the restaurant will serve Korean-inspired small plates with French presentations, as well as Korean twists on classic French cocktails. The 850-square-foot space will seat 39 guests and is available for full buyouts.

9. CitzenM New York Bowery Hotel is slated to open in 2018. The 19-story modular hotel will be the second New York location of the Netherlands-based boutique hotel chain, offering 249 guests rooms. The original opened in Times Square.

10. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood-driven food hall and flagship restaurant, which has yet to be named, is slated to open sometime in 2018 at Pier 17 in the Seaport District. A partnership between Vongerichten and Seaport District owners the Howard Hughes Corporation, the venue will include a 7,300-square-foot casual restaurant and a 50,000-square-foot seafood market in the historic Tin Building. The market will feature counters serving chowders, sushi, shrimp, and more.