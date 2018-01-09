2018 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated San Francisco Venues for Meetings and Events

Looking for a new venue for your next event? Here are the most anticipated San Francisco restaurants, corporate event venues, hotels, conference centers, and party rooms slated to open in 2018. These new and renovated San Francisco venues will accommodate groups large or small for private and corporate events, conferences, meetings, weddings, business dinners, teambuilding activities, cocktail parties, and more.

1. New music venue August Hall and its sister establishment Fifth Arrow will open this spring in Union Square at 420 Mason Street. August Hall’s capacity will range from 750 guests for concerts to 1,000 guests for dance events. The space will offer multiple semiprivate viewing areas as well as three full bars complete with food service, in addition to an open balcony, wraparound grand mezzanine, and theater-style stage. Downstairs, Fifth Arrow will be outfitted with three bowling lanes along with a full food and bar menu.

2. Moscone Center's $551 million phased expansion is scheduled to be completed by December. The convention center's expansion designed by SOM and will add more than 305,000 square feet of functional area, including new exhibition space, new meeting room and prefunction space, new ballroom space, and support areas. The center will seek LEED Platinum certification.

3. San Francisco's three-Michelin-starred restaurant Saison is branching out in 2018, with plans to open a raw bar and grill called Angler in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. The San Francisco outpost of Angler will open on the Embarcadero over the summer and will seat 100 diners. Both restaurants will feature focal points like fireplaces and tanks with live, wild-caught shellfish and fish.

4. Virgin Hotels is planning on opening an outpost in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in 2018. The 196-room Virgin Hotels San Francisco will feature numerous meeting spaces as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets. Expect to find Virgin's flagship restaurant and bar the Commons Club along with a coffee shop and a rooftop bar.

5. A landmark building in Calistoga will be reborn in 2018 as the Francis House. After being uninhabited for decades, the circa-1886 mansion will open in 2018 as a Napa destination bed & breakfast with luxurious pool and outdoor entertaining space.

6. The Presidio Trust is opening its second hotel in the Presidio national park this summer. The 42-room Lodge at the Presidio will boast unparalleled views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline. The building is undergoing a historic rehabilitation and will adhere to LEED standards. The three-story lodge's interiors will be inspired by its natural surroundings, and common areas will include a courtyard garden with fire pit, front porches with rocking chairs, lobby reception, and a large dining room lounge. It’s a sister property of the Inn at the Presidio.

7. Looking for a new wine country retreat? The 36-room Harmon Guest House is slated to open in the spring in Healdsburg. The hotel's event space will be on its top floor with views of Fitch Mountain and an outdoor deck. There will also be a rooftop terrace with lounge seating, a fire pit, and private event bar. Harmon Guest House will join H2hotel and Hotel Healdsburg to complete a trio of eco-friendly boutique hotels in Healdsburg.

8. The long-awaited, millennial-friendly Yotel is slated to open in early 2018. Yotel is refurbishing a historic building on Market Street into a budget-friendly hotel with a rooftop terrace, restaurant, self-check-in kiosks, and its Club Lounge of open space meant for co-working and informal meetings. Yotel San Francisco is taking bookings starting May 1.

9. Airport dining is getting more exciting at SFO this summer. The owners of San Francisco bakery and tourist attraction Tartine along with the chefs at Kin Khao will open Manufactory Food Hall in the International Terminal. Expect to find 3,200 square feet of gourmet food choices, including grab-and-go options, a full bar, coffee bar, and pantry items for souvenirs.

10. The Monterey Conference Center will reopen in January 2018 after a much-anticipated $60 million renovation. The LEED-certified meeting facility will offer 40,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, with large rooms that can be reconfigured and room for separate events within the center. Monterey Conference Center is in Monterey's historic downtown and is adjacent to the newly renovated Portola Hotel & Spa and connected to the Monterey Marriott. All these properties together will offer 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, 19,150 square feet of exhibition space, and 700 hotel rooms.