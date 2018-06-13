23 Must-See Brand Experiences From This Year's Governors Ball

At this year’s three-day Governors Ball music festival in New York, festivalgoers enjoyed plenty of sunshine (mixed with some rain), good tunes, and sponsored activations from new and returning brands. The eighth annual entertainment event, held June 1 to 3 on Randall’s Island and produced by Founders Entertainment, attracted roughly 150,000 fans with a lineup that included a range of musical performers such as Jack White, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Post Malone, Manchester Orchestra, Khalid, and the live debut of Silk City with Diplo and Mark Ronson.

This year, the fest was also live streamed across several outlets, including the DirecTV Now app, Twitter, and the AT&T website, as well as an evening broadcast on the AT&T Audience Network.

As for the sponsors, Miller Lite was back with its familiar beer garden setup, Tito’s downsized slightly, and Bacardi kept its Caribbean vibes and cocktail-filled coconuts.

Here’s a look at those activations and more from this year’s Governors Ball.