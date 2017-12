The holiday season poses an ideal opportunity for brands and venues to host pop-ups and events with festive and over-the-top decor, activities, catering options, and more. From life-size gingerbread and Hanukkah-inspired bars to Christmas topiary dogs, these on-theme highlights from venues and brands such as J.C. Penney, PopSugar and Kohls, Wired, and Goop got event attendees in the holiday spirit.