LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

24 Ways Brands Made Some Noise at Governors Ball This Year

From free sandwiches to cashless payments, here’s how brands such as Miller Lite, Tito’s, and more attracted fans with their custom-built spaces and interactive activations.

By Michele Laufik June 14, 2017, 7:32 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Taylor McIntyre/BizBash

NEW YORK Unlike last year’s rainout, sunshine and blue skies dominated most of this year’s three-day Governors Ball music festival in New York. The seventh annual music, art, food, and entertainment event, held June 2 to 4 on Randall’s Island and produced by Founders Entertainment, drew 150,000 fans to see big-name musical performers such as Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Childish Gambino, and Lordek. Brands like returning favorites Miller Lite and Bacardi and newcomer Subway were also on hand with activations, lounges, and more.

Here’s a look at what kept festivalgoers humming during this year’s Governors Ball.

Launch slide show

Music Festivals Governors Ball Music Festival Festivals

More Event Report Stories

See Inside the Toronto Blue Jays’ Canada-Theme Fund-Raising Gala
6 Mediterranean-Inspired Ideas From Citymeals Chefs' Tribute
Central Park Benefit Kicks Off Summer With Upscale Picnic

MORE Music Festivals STORIES

Readers' Forum
How to Avoid a Fyre Festival-Like Event Disaster
Event Report
How a Liquor Brand Dominated Coachella This Year
Event Report
11 Share-Worthy Arrival Areas and Photo Backdrops From Coachella Parties

MORE Governors Ball Music Festival STORIES

Event Report
How a New Music Festival Stood Out in a Crowded New York City Market
Event Report
18 Things You Missed at This Year's Governors Ball

MORE Festivals STORIES

Event Innovators 2017
Event Innovators 2017: Suzy Jack
Event Report
How This Brewery Reinvented the Beer Festival
News
Coachella 2017 Party Preview: What's New, What's Back, and What's Trending
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue