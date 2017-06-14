24 Ways Brands Made Some Noise at Governors Ball This Year

Unlike last year’s rainout, sunshine and blue skies dominated most of this year’s three-day Governors Ball music festival in New York. The seventh annual music, art, food, and entertainment event, held June 2 to 4 on Randall’s Island and produced by Founders Entertainment, drew 150,000 fans to see big-name musical performers such as Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Childish Gambino, and Lordek. Brands like returning favorites Miller Lite and Bacardi and newcomer Subway were also on hand with activations, lounges, and more.

Here’s a look at what kept festivalgoers humming during this year’s Governors Ball.

