Holiday Directory 2017

FEATURE

25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings: South

For a new meeting destination, check out these five cities in the South to give your guests a break from the ordinary.

By Rayna Katz August 29, 2017, 6:32 AM EDT

Photo: The Liberty Bridge, Craig A. Lee

With destinations known for Nascar, an appealing year-round climate, and a rich Civil Rights history, the South has a wide array of options to entice meeting planners and their guests. These locations offer ample meeting space to get down to business, as well as unique activities—think music festivals in Birmingham, Alabama, and a visit to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach, Florida—to keep attendees engaged in their downtime.

Venues/Locations Meetings

