LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings: Southwest

For a new meeting destination, check out these five Southwest cities to give your guests a break from the ordinary.

By Rayna Katz August 29, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Montage Deer Valley, Bettie Grace Miner

With destinations known for wellness, world-class skiing, and even a 127-foot-high clocktower, the Southwest has a wide array of options to entice meeting planners and their guests. These locations offer ample meeting space to get down to business, as well as unique activities—think the Santa Fe Indian Market in New Mexico or a visit to the William J. Clinton Presidential Center and Park in Little Rock, Arkansas—to keep attendees engaged in their downtime. 

Back to the 25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings list

Check out the 2017 Venue Issue digital edition

Meetings Venues/Locations

More Feature Stories

25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings
25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings: Northeast
25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings: South

MORE Meetings STORIES

Feature
25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings: Midwest
Feature
25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings: West Coast
Idea File
9 Unconventional Ways to Get Guests Networking

MORE Venues/Locations STORIES

News
Chicago, Orlando Rank as Most Popular Destinations for Planners
Location Scout
10 New Venues in New York for Fall Meetings and Events
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue