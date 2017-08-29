LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

25 Best Smaller Markets for Meetings

Want a break from the big city? Explore these under-the-radar destinations for meetings and conferences.

By Rayna Katz August 29, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT

Illustration: Cornelia Stiles/BizBash

Meeting and event planners—as well as attendees—generally know what’s on offer in the nation’s largest cities. But when it comes to smaller spots, the exciting things to do and places to see are lesser known. Yet many of these under-the-radar destinations are home to hidden gems—as well as ample meeting space—that are well suited for meetings, conferences, or other corporate events.

Below, view our guide to the 25 best smaller markets for meetings, divided by region. Your attendees may thank you.

West Coast

Southwest

Midwest

South

Northeast

