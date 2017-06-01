LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

26 Big Ideas and Buzzed-About Moments From the 2017 Upfront and NewFront Season

Here’s a look at how networks, digital media companies, and brands tried to win over advertisers with parties, presentations, and puppies.

By Michele Laufik June 1, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

Photo: John P. Filo

Broadcast television networks and digital media companies played it safe during this year’s Upfront and NewFront season, with traditional presentations and events or AOL's choice of hosting private one-on-one meetings. The digital company decided to hold closed-door client meetings instead of a large event, a stark contrast to last year’s blow-out public event. Other big names who decided to opt out of the NewFront lineup included BuzzFeed, Fullscreen Media, Yahoo, and Warner Bros. Digital Networks. Taking their place was newcomer Twitter, which held its first-ever presentation this year.

The selling started in March and wrapped up during the final week, which took place May 15 through 18 in New York. Executives introduced new shows, partnerships, and initiatives to media buyers and ad agency reps at presentations, parties, and concerts in theaters and venues around the city. Star talent like Stephen Colbert and Jennifer Hudson took the stage to help their networks close the deal, while digital brands like Refinery29 and PopSugar heralded new content focused on female empowerment. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from NBC, Hearst, Fox, and more.

