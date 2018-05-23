LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

26 Must-See Moments From the 2018 Upfront and NewFront Season

Here’s how TV networks and digital media brands introduced their new content lineups.

By Michele Laufik May 23, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Oath

NEW YORK This year, broadcast television networks and digital media companies offered up a mix of presentations—from traditional theater formats to fresher experiential events—during the Upfront/NewFront season, which started in March and finished up last week in New York.

During this annual sales pitch, media executives show off their wares, including new shows, partnerships, and initiatives, to advertisers, buyers, and press via presentations, parties, and events in venues around the city. But some notable names such as Hearst and Popsugar opted out of the show-and-tell this year, while others like Oath and Meredith made their NewFront debut of sorts. Perhaps the biggest transformation was from Univision; the Hispanic media company ditched the standard two-hour presentation in Midtown for a two-day experiential event in downtown Manhattan.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Twitter, YouTube, National Geographic, and more.

Upfronts

Television Industry Events

Digital/Online Industry Events

Media Industry Events

Advertising Industry Events

