3 Ways Event Tech Helps Create Positive First Impressions

Every event producer is familiar with the quest to charm and enamor guests from the very first moments of an event. Recently, BizBash and zkipster created a special art project called ”First Impressions,” interviewing select top event producers about what goes into creating perfect first impressions.

As it turns out, a major theme that came up was using event software to help make guest experiences smooth, seamless, and instantly charming.

Here are three ways that event tech helps make a difference:

Reduce Frustrating Moments

Imagine arriving at a long-anticipated event only to find an endless line extending from the door all the way down the street. Then when you do get to the door, you're greeted by a flustered usher lost in stacks of paper guest lists.

Event tech can help get rid of instances like these that previously seemed unavoidable. Event apps are the perfect companion to help event staff eliminate human error or slowness from hectic processes.

Larry Abel, founder of Abel & McCallister & Abel, highlights the importance of efficiency in a first impression. “Negative impressions can be the result of not planning well,” he says. “Long lines at the door or the bar, that creates negativity.”

Help Event Staff Predict Guest Needs

Keeping an entire team connected when everyone is on the floor working is hard. Event software that offers real-time alerts and updates can help keep everyone connected in the moment, without the disruptions that external messaging apps can introduce.

Real-time alerts and dynamic guest profiles also help staff understand and anticipate guests' needs, regardless of whether they personally know the guest or not. Information about someone's specific preferences, relationships with other attendees, and scheduling logistics can help event staff make it a more human and welcoming experience from start to finish.

As event veteran Rachel Gross puts it, “If you make guests feel comfortable at the entry and at the exit, they will remember you. Feelings and impressions go hand in hand.”

Discover New Insights From Connected Data

The utility of event tech doesn't end when the night does, though. Centralizing many of your key activities in one place, like check-in and invitations, helps aggregate information over the life cycle of an event. The more data points connect, the easier it is to pull together insights that help eliminate bumps and make the next event even smoother.

Especially for planners who run entire event programs and expect to see the same guests more than once, this is a critical step. One amazing event is a victory, but a reliable series of amazing events is the ultimate goal.

Event producer Jes Gordon's philosophy rings true: “My theory is this isn't going to be the last party anybody ever goes to. You can save some of the good stuff for another one.”