5 Essential Holiday Party Hacks

Nothing can turn a holiday party from brilliant to bland quicker than a good, old-fashioned dose of office party blah. We’re talking about those stuffy social hour-style shindigs that involve low-volume Muzak, copious amounts of port, and those multigrain crackers that are an affront to cheeses everywhere. Take a cue from the following party hacks and save your office celebration from the brink of boredom:

1) Plan Your Party for the Juniors, Not the Execs.

Instead of entertaining the older crowd, gear your party to that younger sect in your office. Bring in live music (or a great DJ). Offer some top-shelf liquor or craft beer. Plan an activity that gets people moving such as bowling, arcade games, or laser tag. You’ll be surprised how quickly the Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers in your office join their Millennial counterparts in the fun.

2) For Pete’s Sake, Get Out of the Office.

Holiday parties that take place in conference rooms are usually about as much fun as the meetings that take place in conference rooms. So, instead of toasting with Solo cups and rehashing the day’s business, consider getting away from the whiteboards and bringing your team to a venue that lets you interact more freely and have fun.

3) Send a Meeting Invite—and Lock Down That Headcount!

Whether you’re at the office or an event space, running out of food or drinks is a serious party foul. Save yourself (and your colleagues) the embarrassment by assembling an accurate count of your party participants well in advance of the big day. Many venues can accommodate last-minute additions, but why tempt the fates?

4) Tap Your Office’s Resident Foodies.

You know who we’re talking about. There is always one (sometimes more than one) person in the office who knows all the best restaurants and is on top of all the latest food crazes. (These are the people who were eating Cronuts way before anybody else.) Zero in on these folks and get their opinions on what’s new, hip, and exciting in the world of food—then look for a venue that can provide awesome edibles that are worthy of your all-star team. Who’s up for a five-pound burger…? (The answer: everyone.)

5) Book It Now & Say Goodbye to Last-Minute Stress.

One reason to book early is to avoid waking up in a cold sweat weeks before the big day, realizing you’ve made zero plans. A better reason to book early—all the event extras you can get. Many venues offer early-booking deals when guests plan their parties ahead of time. Check out all the offers currently available at Bowlmor Lanes and Bowlero.

That's it! Five surprisingly simple holiday party hacks to make your yuletide celebrations as hip, cool, and fun as they can be. Follow these pro tips and step up your office's holiday bash!





