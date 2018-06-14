5 Ways to Elevate Your Event to an Experience

You never want an attendee to feel like just another face in a sea of people. The most impactful meetings and events take thoughtful action to involve their guests through performances, activities, and entertainment that feels tailored to them. This is what separates a passive event from an invigorating experience that gets everyone talking—which is exactly what we do at Omnience. Here are some of our favorite ways to create an interactive event experience for your attendees.

Selfie Souvenirs

Take personalized swag to a new level by letting guests see their own faces etched onto anything from key rings to cookies. With etching technology so fast and portable now, many companies offer these fun pop-up booths for your events.

Relaxation Spaces

No matter how much fun your attendees are having, they will always appreciate a spot where they can unwind and de-stress in the middle of all the hustle and bustle. Whether you offer an aromatherapy bar, a meditation room, or a pen of cuddly puppies, your attendees with thank you with higher engagement after taking a few minutes to relax.

Community Service Projects

Involving your attendees in a meaningful service project to benefit a local organization can build a lasting impression. Assembling bikes for underprivileged kids, filling care boxes for hospitalized senior citizens, creating “comfort kits” to help parents get through the first hospital stay, or picking up litter in a scenic area will all hold value for attendees long after your event is over. Join forces to do good!

Engaging Performers

Don't underestimate the impact of a live show. Hire a mentalist to wow the crowd or bring in live music for a celebratory concert. Modern magic acts aren't the cheesy shows of years ago, and they can help bring some flash to your sessions. Invite some creative local performing artists, like dancers, comedians, or even a competitive jump-roping team, to engage your guests.

Old-School Games With a Twist

Breaking out the old games will bring out the kid in everyone while encouraging networking, creativity, and idea generation. Now, companies have put an unexpected spin on the games your attendees know, such as a giant Lite Brite that takes up a 10-foot-long wall, or a human-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, where you chase after balls with the help of a bungee cord and bounce house.

Tips for Choosing Interactive Event Experiences:

Consider your attendees' demographics.

Plan with your goals and theme in mind, whether you want to facilitate networking, education, or awareness.

Take advantage of your local highlights, such as venues, organizations, and attractions.

Encourage creativity!

Create a learning experience.

Giving attendees energizing, engaging experiences does more than simply fill time, they bring value to your event that guests will notice. For more ideas on how to pump up your next event experience, visit Omnience.