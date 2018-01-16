6 Ways to Create a Live Event That Encourages Social Sharing

It takes a lot of work to create a live event that will attract the largest attendance possible. Having put the work in, you'll want to pay just as much attention to getting those attendees to share that they are at your event with their social network of potential future attendees.
Read More
It takes a lot of work to create a live event that will attract the largest attendance possible. Having put the work in, you'll want to pay just as much attention to getting those attendees to share that they are at your event with their social network of potential future attendees.