8 Event Speakers Who Can Discuss Health & Wellness

It's that time of year when everyone is focused on health and wellness—both mental and physical. A number of speakers available to hire for meetings, conferences, or events can further that idea, addressing topics such as the impact of meditation on corporate culture, child nutrition, creating a healthy office environment, and stress management.

Here’s a sample of fitness trainers, doctors, chefs, and more who can help event attendees have a healthy New Year.

Dan Harris

For events, the ABC News correspondent can create an interactive presentation on the power of meditation. An anchor for Nightline and a weekend co-anchor for Good Morning America, Harris is also the author 10% Happier, a New York Times best-seller about his journey from substance abuse to meditation. He shares why and how organizations such as Google, the U.S. Army, and the Seattle Seahawks have incorporated meditation into their corporate culture, and can also discuss topics of emotional intelligence. An experienced panel moderator as well, Harris can be booked through Greater Talent Network.

Dr. Cara Natterson

A smart choice for events involving kids is pediatrician Cara Natterson, who has published several books about child health and wellness. She specializes in speaking to children and parents about taking ownership of their health; she also teaches courses for teenagers that cover basic biology, development, nutrition, and self-esteem. Natterson runs Worry Proof Consulting, which works with everyone from families to Fortune 500 companies to provide wellness advice; she has provided consulting to companies such as Gerber, American Girl, and Disney. Natterson can be booked through WME.

Ashley Graham

One of the country's most recognizable models, Graham has appeared in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Glamour—and was also the first size 16 model to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She is a prominent body activist and regularly speaks to high schools and girls' groups about body image, self-acceptance, and female empowerment. In a memorable 2015 TED Talk, Graham's inspiring speech included a full-length mirror, which she looked into while having a conversation with various body parts. Graham also has her own line of size-conscious lingerie and is represented by WME.

Dr. Heidi Hanna

Hanna is the executive director of the American Institute of Stress and the founder of Synergy, a consulting company that provides brain-based health and performance programs for companies. She focuses on teaching audiences to increase productivity, performance, and brain power, and to manage stress with nutrition, exercise, and positive thinking. The author of four stress-related books, Hanna provides simple strategies for decreasing stress and incorporating mindfulness; she is represented by Goodman Speakers Bureau.

Missy Chase Lapine

More commonly known as the Sneaky Chef, Lapine is a chef, author, and former editor who specializes in getting children to eat healthy. She has spoken to corporate groups, schools, parenting groups, and more about food and health, obesity prevention, ways to create delicious food out of healthy ingredients, and the power of food to strengthen family bonds. The former editor of Eating Well magazine, Lapine has written seven books about healthy eating. She is represented by Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau.

Christina Applegate

The actress is also a breast cancer survivor and the founder of Right Action for Women, an organization that educates women about breast cancer and provides aid to people who can't afford regular screenings. She is a longtime supporter of women's cancer causes, previously serving as the ambassador for Lee National Denim Day. Applegate can speak on topics related to health and wellness and women's health, and she is represented by CAA.

Dr. James Hamblin

A writer and senior editor for The Atlantic, Hamblin was once named “the most delightful M.D. ever” by BuzzFeed. He hosts the online video series If Our Bodies Could Talk, and has spoken about health-related topics at the likes of Harvard Medical School and South by Southwest. He's a former lecturer at Yale's School of Public Health, and his writing has been featured in the New York Times, Politico, NPR, and more. Speech topics include creating a healthy, productive office environment, as well as debunking the worst diet myths. Hamblin is represented by WME.

Jillian Michaels

Best known for her time as the tough-love trainer on NBC's The Biggest Loser, Michaels is one of the nation's most well-known health and wellness experts. Her website, which offers online wellness programs, has more than 1.6 million monthly visitors, and she's the author of several best-selling books, videos, and podcasts. The always-energetic Michaels, who speaks openly about her previous struggles with weight, can educate crowds on proper nutrition, effective fitness, stress management, and balanced living. She is represented by CAA.