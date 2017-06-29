LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

THE SCOUT

9 Rental Items Made From Unconventional Materials

Add texture to your event with rental items made from out-of-the-box materials such as reclaimed barn wood, macramé, and more.

By Ian Zelaya June 29, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Graffiti sofa, price upon request, available nationwide from FormDecor

Photo: Courtesy of Form Decor

From a graffiti sofa and tin bars to glass napkin rings and geodes, these unorthodox rental items add a new twist to decor.

Rentals Design/Decor

More From The Scout

How Interactive Photo-Printing Backpacks Raised Awareness for a Children's Cancer Foundation
16 Eye-Catching Event Ideas & Products From BizBash Live: Los Angeles
Why Are Giant Bouquets Popping Up in New York’s Trash Cans?

MORE Rentals STORIES

The Scout
Forecast: 8 New Products & Trends for Fall Events
The Scout
Forecast: 8 New Ideas for Summer Events
The Scout
Summer Party Ideas: 10 Rentals for Outdoor Events

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Idea File
9 Ideas for a Festive Fall-Theme Party
From the Event Leadership Institute
Video: How to Make Balloon Decor Work for Corporate Events
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue