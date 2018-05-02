LIST YOUR BIZ
IDEA FILE

9 Shareable "Surprise-and-Delight" Ideas From Events and Promotions

See how brands including HBO, Marvel Studios, Bravo, USA Network, and more have surprised consumers through events and promotions.

By Ian Zelaya May 2, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of Bravo

In the age of tying a Twitter or Instagram hashtag to a certain event or promotion, brands have found that one of the easiest ways to make a splash on social is to facilitate an unexpected moment for consumers. From surprise screenings and event setups to prize deliveries enhanced by drones and celebrities, here's how brands including Bravo, Canon, HBO, and Driscoll's have creatively executed memorable “surprise-and-delight” moments.

Stunts & Guerilla Promotions

