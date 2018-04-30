April 30, 2018: Michelle Wolf Receives Criticism From Journalists and Trump After White House Correspondents' Dinner Roast, Cannes Film Festival to Launch Hotline for Sexual Harassment Victims, How Two Millennials Created a Major U.S. Hip-Hop Festival



1. MICHELLE WOLF RECEIVES CRITICISM FROM JOURNALISTS AND TRUMP AFTER WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER ROAST: The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday was a dull affair—until the event's entertainer, comedian Michelle Wolf, delivered a roast that particularly targeted members of the Trump administration. Many journalists and President Trump, who wasn't in attendance, condemned Wolf's jokes, while other comedians praised her set. The head of the W.H.C.A. posted an apology on Twitter. Washington Post: “The 24-hour whirlwind of criticism or praise for Michelle Wolf’s controversial roast at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner ended late Sunday with President Trump calling the comedian “filthy” and the association’s president expressing regret that Wolf’s monologue did not live up to the 'spirit' of the dinner’s mission, which is 'not to divide people.' Both took some heat for their responses: Trump for being hypocritical; the association for being, in one critic’s words, 'spineless,' or, as Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus put it, 'sickening.' They were reacting to Wolf’s 19-minute routine Saturday night which included what some perceived as vulgar comments about the appearance of women in the administration, particularly White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Wolf said Sanders 'burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye.' She also compared Sanders to the Aunt Lydia character in 'The Handmaid’s Tale'— a character who indoctrinates the handmaids with sinister beliefs. ... By Sunday night, it seemed the pileup of complaints about Wolf’s speech had weighed on the association’s leadership. The association’s president, Margaret Talev, had previously said that Wolf’s 'embrace' of the First Amendment and 'her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA.' But on Sunday night, she said, 'Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.'" https://wapo.st/2HAYTFz



2. CANNES FILM FESTIVAL TO LAUNCH HOTLINE FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT VICTIMS: Cannes Film Festival will set up an anti-sexual harassment hotline, after Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexually harassing four actresses at the event. AFP: “The French equality minister Marlene Schiappa said movers and shakers would be warned about their behaviour when they arrive at the world's biggest film festival on the French Riviera. 'We have set up a partnership with the Cannes film festival to tackle sexual harassment,' Schiappa said late Thursday, with a telephone hotline for victims or witnesses to report aggressors. 'One of the rapes that Harvey Weinstein is accused of happened at Cannes, and so the festival cannot not act,' the minister told AFP. Weinstein has been accused of four sexual assaults at Cannes in previous years, including the rape of the Italian actress Asia Argento in his luxury hotel suite when she was 21. Schiappa said the measures were being put in place not just to protect actresses but all women working in or around the film industry. Although this year's jury to decide the Palme d'Or top prize is being headed by Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Cannes has faced criticism about its attitude to women in the past, with rows over the need to wear high heels on the red carpet." https://bit.ly/2Fszubc



3. HOW TWO MILLENNIALS CREATED A MAJOR U.S. HIP-HOP FESTIVAL: Rolling Loud, a three-day hip-hop music festival that kicks off its fourth edition May 11 in Miami, will draw 60,000 fans daily to see headliners such as J. Cole, Migos, Post Malone, and more than 100 other rappers. The independent festival was created by two twenty-somethings. The Wall Street Journal: “The annual event, now in its fourth year, was created and continues to be run by Tariq Cherif, 28 years old, and Matt Zingler, 29. The two men met as elementary-school students in Hollywood, Fla., and cut their teeth in the music business promoting local shows by rappers like Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar. In an industry where high-profile festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo have corporate owners such as Live Nation and AEG Presents, Rolling Loud stands out. 'Our independence has allowed us the freedom to create this world,' says Mr. Zingler. It hasn’t always been easy. In its first year, Rolling Loud drew 7,000 attendees but lost money. 'It rained like crazy,' Mr. Cherif says. 'A lot of things went wrong.' The next year, he and Mr. Zingler generated enough revenue to recoup their first-year losses and turn a profit. Last year’s Rolling Loud, whose three-day passes cost $300 plus $83 in fees, brought in 40,000 attendees a day. Now the Miami festival is 'self-sustained through event revenues,' a festival spokesman says. ... As hip-hop fans, Mr. Cherif and Mr. Zingler noticed that rap events weren’t as bountiful in Florida’s markets as electronic-dance-music ones. In 2010, they began working as promoters, earning kudos for lining up three to five shows in different parts of the state for an artist instead of just one. They modeled Rolling Loud not on Rock the Bells or other hip-hop shows but on EDM festivals that draw tens of thousands of fans. At the same time, South Florida became one of rap’s hottest scenes. Now Rolling Loud is expanding into new markets. The two owners last year launched events at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., which is operated by Live Nation, and the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, Calif." https://on.wsj.com/2HzPM8c



LOS ANGELES: No Kid Hungry's Taste of the Nation Los Angeles will take place June 3 at Media Park in Culver City.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Sustainable Supperclub, a pop-up dinner club where guests dine on a plant-based meal made from food items that would generally go to waste, is scheduled for June 5 at Verde restaurant at Pérez Art Museum Miami. The menu for the ticketed event will come from chef Janine Booth as well as Starr Catering and Hungry Harvest.



NEW YORK: Younger star Nico Tortorella will host the Rising Stars Luncheon for the 29th annual Glaad Media Awards May 4 at the New York Hilton Midtown.



PHILADELPHIA: Marketing agency Dio has appointed Rick Pace vice president of experiential marketing.



TORONTO: The 22nd edition of the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival runs May 1-31. The event, which offers a curated program of exhibitions through collaborations with museums, galleries, and artist-run centers, will have 20 primary exhibitions and 15 public installations.



Toronto Waterfront Magazine hosted its annual Waterfront Awards April 27 at the Globe and Mail Centre. The event celebrated achievements of women in the greater Toronto area.



