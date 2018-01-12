Augmented Reality: 5 Brands Leveraging AR Apps to Blend the Online and In-Store Shopping Experience

The modern retail landscape is complicated, to say the least. Traditional brick and mortar brands are working hard to enhance the in-store experience, but beefing up their ecommerce simultaneously. Online retailers are reaping the benefits of offering quick and convenient digital shopping, but also placing greater importance on delivering face-to-face experiences, like pop-up shops, to connect with customers. Now, thanks to the rise of augmented reality, including the ARkit released by Apple over the fall, some brands are bridging the gap between the isolated online shopping experience and the high-touch in-store experience through AR-powered mobile apps.

