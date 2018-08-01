August 1, 2018: MGM Resorts Becomes First Gaming Partner of the N.B.A., Couples Are Turning Wedding Viewing Parties Into Lavish Events, Jennifer Lopez to Receive Video Vanguard Award at V.M.A.s



1. MGM RESORTS BECOMES FIRST GAMING PARTNER OF THE N.B.A.: After the Supreme Court ruled that states have the right to legalize gambling, the N.B.A. announced it had formed a partnership with MGM Resorts International, which will be the league's first official gaming partner. Advertising Age: “In an announcement made Tuesday at the St. Regis New York, N.B.A. commissioner Adam Silver said the pro hoops league has signed a multi-year pact with MGM Resorts International that gives the Las Vegas-based casino colossus the right to use official N.B.A. data and branding across its brick-and-mortar and digital sportsbook operations. The MGM deal also includes the use of data and team logos culled from the W.N.B.A. 'This is an industry and an area that we've been discussing a lot over the last several years, and of course, with the Supreme Court's repeal of PASPA [the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992], it's all come to a head,' Silver said. The N.B.A.'s top exec has long been an advocate for legalized sports betting; back in 2014, Silver wrote an editorial in the New York Times in which he encouraged the federal government to allow states to offer a highly regulated form of legitimate wagering, one that would include minimum-age verification and the monitoring of any unusual activity in the betting lines that might indicate the outcome of a game was being manipulated by outside interests. ... Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although ESPN's gambling vertical, Chalk, has reported that its worth upwards of $25 million and extends through summer 2021. In the near term, MGM will be allowed the unprecedented luxury of posting N.B.A. team logos on the boards in its sportsbooks in casinos throughout the U.S. as well as on its PlayMGM app, which is available in states where online sports wagering is legal. At present, Nevada and New Jersey are the only states where placing a digital bet on the outcome of a sporting event may be done on the up and up." https://bit.ly/2n3tM96



2. COUPLES ARE TURNING WEDDING VIEWING PARTIES INTO LAVISH EVENTS: As a way to relive and continue to celebrate their weddings, more couples are hosting viewing parties that include short films and photo-driven presentations—and not just in their own homes. Some couples rent out venues to host upscale viewing events. The New York Times: “While some viewing parties are held at home, others are taking place in theaters or screening rooms. Peter Gubernat, an owner of Red & Olive, a film-production company in Chicago, has been shooting movie-like wedding videos for the last three years. To capture the day, he employs the help of several drones, two to four compact steady cams and automated gimbals, an assistant, cinematographer, and of course, a director. ‘We saw the market needed more high-end videos so we create a cinematic experience,’ Mr. Gubernat said. ‘I thought they should be seen that way. Eight months ago I contacted the Soho House in Chicago and set up premieres for couples to watch with 20 of their friends. It’s a very luxurious service.’ Luxurious and expensive. Mr. Gubernat charges $12,000 for a five- to eight-minute film; the screening gathering is complimentary. Yet the price doesn’t seem to have deterred people. Fourteen couples are scheduled for video services this year, he said, and six more are booked so far for 2019. Viewing guests are treated to popcorn, movie theater candy, wine, and sparkling water. The first 30 to 40 minutes are spent mingling. ‘Because we haven’t seen anyone since the wedding, we thank them for coming, tell them how much it meant for us to be there, and talk about the video for a few moments,’ Mr. Gubernat said. ‘Then we play the film.’ When the movie ends, people gather themselves—most have cried during the experience—and the video is replayed. ‘The first time people are in awe,’ he said. ‘The second round they get to see everything they missed, all the details they didn’t catch before.’” https://nyti.ms/2LIpcf5



3. JENNIFER LOPEZ TO RECEIVE VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD AT V.M.A.S: Jennifer Lopez will receive this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, which take place August 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Variety: “Lopez revealed the news live on MTV with Sway Calloway. In addition to receiving the honor, Lopez, who has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has three No. 1 albums to her name, will perform at this year’s live show for the first time since 2001. She is also nominated for two 'V.M.A.s' for her most recent single, 'Dinero.' Previous Vanguard winners include Michael Jackson himself, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, and P!nk. In addition to music, Lopez’s films have grossed over $2.9 billion worldwide. After the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and The Wedding Planner co-starring Matthew McConaughey, she became the first woman to have a number one album and film in the same week." https://bit.ly/2OAo5Mv





*INDUSTRY NEWS*



AccorHotels will acquire 85 percent of 21c Museum Hotels, a Louisville-based hospitality management company.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Irish Days, presented by the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, will take place September 1-3. The family-friendly event will celebrate Irish culture and feature live music and Irish food and drinks.



FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: Little America Hotel has completed a property-wide renovation, focused on its 247 guest rooms, Silver Pine Restaurant & Bar, and more than 13,000 square feet of meeting space. The hotel, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this summer, also debuted a new outdoor patio.



LAS VEGAS: Boathouse Asian Eatery has opened in Palace Station as part of the hotel and casino’s $192 million property-wide renovation. The restaurant, which serves Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese fare, seats 200 guests.



LOS ANGELES: The Museum of Contemporary Art has named museum curator Klaus Biesenbach its new director. Los Angeles Times: https://lat.ms/2O3fSzj



Fiesta Hermosa arts and crafts fair will take place September 1-3 at Hermosa Beach.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Hawks Cay Resort is slated to reopen August 30 since closing last September for renovation due to damage sustained by Hurricane Irma. The $50 million renovation focused on a new lobby design, 177 guest rooms, and public areas.



Fontainebleau Miami Beach has appointed Sam Sutter director of condo-hotel operations.



NEW YORK: The fifth annual Elements NYC Music and Art Festival will take place August 11 at Hunts Point in the Bronx. The festival, produced by BangOn!, will have 14 tech-driven immersive art installations, decor from 30 artists, and interactive performances and activities. Artists performing across five stages will include Bassnectar, Snakehips, and Justin Jay.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN ANTONIO: Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Landmark has opened. The hotel has 203 suites and 11,000 square feet of meeting space.



TORONTO: Waterfront Night Market, a Pan-Asian food, lifestyle, and art event, will take place August 10-12 at Ontario Place.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to host the Root Beer Float Day fund-raiser August 10. The hotel will raise funds for and celebrate Marriott's 35-year partnership with Children's Miracle Network by offering traditional root beer floats.



