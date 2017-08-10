August 10, 2017: Video Games May Be an Event at 2024 Olympics, Dallas Hockey Team Is First Franchise to Publicly Oppose Texas Bathroom Bill, Little League World Series to Play Through Solar Eclipse



1. VIDEO GAMES MAY BE AN EVENT AT 2024 OLYMPICS: ESports may be heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Associated Press: “Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympic bid committee, told The Associated Press that he will hold talks with esports representatives and the IOC about the possibility of gaming joining the 2024 program. The explosion in popularity of esports events, drawing large crowds of youngsters to arenas for tournaments, has already seen gaming embraced by the Asian Games. It will become a full sport by the 2022 edition, although details of which games will be contested are yet to be provided. Paris will be confirmed as 2024 hosts at an International Olympic Committee gathering in Lima, Peru next month after its only competitor, Los Angeles, agreed to take the 2028 Games. Estanguet believes that a contest of digital prowess should be considered a legitimate sport if the Olympics is to maintain its relevance for new generations of fans. … The 2024 program will start to be shaped in 2019 with a final decision on the addition of sports in Paris to be taken by the IOC after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.” http://bit.ly/2vnxOwo



2. DALLAS HOCKEY TEAM IS FIRST FRANCHISE TO PUBLICLY OPPOSE TEXAS BATHROOM BILL: The Dallas Stars hockey team has become the first sports franchise to publicly oppose the anti-L.G.B.T. “bathroom bill” in Texas. Dallas Morning News: "'The Dallas Stars stands strongly opposed to any legislation perceived as discriminatory, including proposed bathroom legislation,' President Jim Lites said Wednesday. 'Dallas welcomes all, and we welcome all.' Lites also referred to the NHL draft, which is scheduled to take place in Dallas next year despite objections from LGBT rights organizations: 'We are proud of our home and want every visitor to feel safe at home here, too, and that's why we oppose this discriminatory bathroom legislation.' While Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has criticized the bill, Lites is the first club president to reject legislation on behalf of an entire team. Sources have told The Dallas Morning News the Dallas Cowboys have been quietly lobbying against the bills, but the team has not yet publicly rejected it. The bathroom bill could hurt the Cowboys' chances of hosting the 2018 NFL draft as well, a fear that extends to other events after the NFL and NBA warned the state they were watching what bathroom legislation is passed this year. ... Currently, three bathroom bills have been proposed that would either restrict restroom use based on biological sex or undo city ordinances that protect the right of transgender men, women and children to use intimate facilities that match their gender identity." http://bit.ly/2vS3e0Y



3. LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES TO PLAY THROUGH SOLAR ECLIPSE: The solar eclipse will take place in the middle of the Little League World Series on August 21, but the historic event hasn’t deterred organizers. Washington Post: “The Little League World Series has plans for the event, which will be the first in Series history, even though the path of totality will pass south of its Williamsport, Pa., location on the afternoon of Aug. 21. Still, even a partial solar eclipse must be respected, so organizers plan to hand out about 30,000 pairs of glasses, certified by the American Association of Ophthalmology as safe for looking at the sun (which one should NOT DO without special eyewear), to fans who enter the complex. Players and managers also will be given the glasses, which will not be worn on the field, Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain told PennLive.com. Both the Howard J. Lamade and Volunteer stadiums are lighted, so officials plan to turn on the lights to allow play to continue when the eclipse begins in central Pennsylvania at around 1:14 p.m. It will reach the point of greatest darkness there at around 2:38 p.m., winding up at around 3:56 p.m.” http://wapo.st/2uq30xH



AUSTIN: Lone Star Le Mans, a Formula 1 endurance race and festival, will take place September 14-16 at Circuit of the Americas.



CHICAGO: The 11th edition of the Midnight Circus in the Parks tour will take place August 26-27. The event will bring its circus acts to eight parks each weekend through mid-October.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: Hilton Anatole has appointed Michael D. McGilligan general manager.



HOUSTON: Hotel Derek has appointed Roshni Gurnani as executive chef of Revolve Kitchen and Bar.



LAS VEGAS: Arts complex the Space will host this year's ScoopFest, a comedy and podcast festival running from September 22-24. Hosted by Matt Donnelly and Paul Mattingly, the weekend will feature live podcast sessions, comedy, games, food, karaoke, and networking opportunities.



Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free health care services to low-income and uninsured people, will host its ninth annual dinner fund-raiser, “Hands Together,” on November 4 at the Palazzo Ballroom.



LOS ANGELES: Activewear brand Outdoor Voices is opening a pop-up shop in the Grove today, marking the brand's first-ever physical presence on the west coast. The free-standing glass structure, designed by Will Fox at McGuire Moorman, is intended to act as a community space for guests to take part in recreational activity; the exterior of the building will feature a rock-climbing wall as well as a shady canopy and seating.



The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles will host their annual TV Tea Party on September 16, during Emmy weekend. The event will honor the year's nominees from the U.K., the U.S., and beyond, and guest will dine on tea and scones.



Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has announced its new catering team. Sophie Jones has been named director of catering, Anh-Dao Tran is senior catering sales manager, Virginie Humblet has been promoted to a catering sales manager role, and Rachel Sweetman is the new catering and Riviera 31 sales associate.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, which takes place September 1-4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, has added wine- and food-pairing micro-seminars presented by Alessandra Esteves of the Florida Wine Academy, as well as chef Walter Martino—aka “The Millionaire Dollar Chef"—and chef Santiago Gomez.



The Kimpton Hotels in Florida will raising money for breast cancer research by donating a percentage of proceeds from all functions booked from now through October. Event planners also have the option of adding a pink-theme morning or afternoon break to all Kimpton-based meetings, or serving specialty pink cocktails at receptions.



NASHVILLE: The Academy of Country Music has announced the first round of performers for the 11th Annual ACM Honors, which will take place on August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium. Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott, and George Strait will perform during the televised special, which will air on September 15 on CBS.



NEW YORK: The 15th edition of the Seaport Music Festival will take place September 7-10. The event, which is sponsored by The Village Voice, will feature live music, film screenings, comedy and dance performances, locally sourced foods from Fulton Stall Market, and oysters from Empire Oyster.



The second annual Taste of East Village will take place September 16. The event, which raises funds for Cooper Square Committee’s affordable housing preservation and organizing work, will offer bites from local vendors including Luke’s Lobster, Porsena, Brick Lane Curry House, and Insomnia Cookies.



Pencil, a nonprofit organization that aims to create innovative and impactful models of collaboration between business and public schools, will host its Pencil Gala on October 17 at Gotham Hall.



Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, the founding partners of global brand communications agency Invnt, have purchased the agency from its former parent company Time Inc.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: Mosaic Hotel Group has appointed Christine Kenny-Moriarty to corporate marketing director.



TORONTO: This year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which takes place September 7-17, will have programming at the Ontario Place Cinesphere. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2vnfB1V



