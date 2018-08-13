August 13, 2018: White Supremacists Rally in Washington Dwarfed by Counterprotesters, It Would Cost At Least $345,000 to Recreate Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party, New York's Meadows Music Festival Won't Return This Year



1. WHITE SUPREMACIST RALLY IN WASHINGTON DWARFED BY COUNTERPROTESTERS: A rally planned by white supremacists on the anniversary of the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, attracted fewer than 40 supporters to Lafayette Square in Washington on Sunday. Most of the crowd consisted of counterprotesters, members of the media, and police. Washington Post: “The group was met by thousands of protesters who filled their half of the leafy, seven-acre park chanting 'Go home, Nazis!' 'No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!' and 'Black lives matter!' They drowned out whatever message Kessler and his small band of followers had hoped to deliver—and that was their goal. For opponents, the day felt like a victory, albeit an often tense and angry one. ... City leaders and law enforcement officials were determined that the event would not be a repeat of the mayhem in ­Charlottesville last year, when city police and Virginia state troopers allowed white supremacists and neo-Nazis to clash in the streets with anti-hate protesters. Counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed when a man police say identified himself as a Nazi drove a car into a crowd. Two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed following a day of monitoring the civil disturbance. A massive police presence Sunday kept the two sides separated, and outside of a confrontation between some antifa, or ­anti-fascist, protesters and police long after the rally had ended, there were no reports of violence. Police reported that one man was arrested after he assaulted a man wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said last week the city would ensure that the rallygoers could exercise their right to free speech—even if what they were saying was distasteful." https://wapo.st/2w8LXyq



2. IT WOULD COST AT LEAST $345,000 TO RECREATE KYLIE JENNER'S 21ST BIRTHDAY PARTY: Reality star Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday. Planners looking to recreate the West Hollywood party would have to spend around $345,000. InStyle: “The party was held at West Hollywood spot Delilah’s, where drinks range from $18 for something basic to $30 for something called the Champagne Papi. What’s it cost to rent out the space for a night? Considering rent in L.A. is astronomical, let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and go for $7,000, based on estimates from comparable event spaces. Drinks and food—including an over-the-top Kylie cake? Giving celebrities an open bar and solid appetizers could cost something like $10,000, bringing this total to $17,000. Friends drank from yellow, pink, and green neon cups with Kylie’s name on them (the cup colors were assigned based on your relationship status—yellow meaning 'single AF'; green meaning 'it's complicated'; and pink meaning 'taken'), and employees wore T-shirts with Kylie’s Forbes cover splashed across them. Cups for everyone? We’ll ball park that at $300, and the shirts probably cost about the same. Throw in the cost of balloons—also around $300—and the cost of confetti—$200, eh?—and we’ll say the basics of the decor boiled down to $1,100. There was a neon “21” sign, which is exciting. From a quick Google search, designing your own could cost you around $200." https://bit.ly/2MDECgZ



3. NEW YORK'S MEADOWS MUSIC FESTIVAL WON'T RETURN THIS YEAR: Meadows Fest, a two-year-old music festival founded by the organizers of Governors Ball, won't return to New York this year. The event hopes to return in 2019. Billboard: “Created by Founders Entertainment in 2016, the same promoters who developed the successful Governors Ball festival, the multi-day event was headlined by J. Cole and Kanye West in 2016 (Cole filled in for The Weeknd who dropped off the gig to appear in Saturday Night Live) and JAY-Z, Gorillaz, and Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2017. While the festival earned critical acclaim for its electric performances by headliners, its location in the parking lot of Citi Field did not make for the most dynamic live music experience. Long term, Founders Entertainment's Jordan Wolowitz and others wanted to stage the event in the nearby Flushing Meadows park but it's currently not possible to get a permit for a multi-day event at the site and staging a one-day festival in Flushing Meadows simply isn't financially viable. ... Founders Entertainment, which was purchased by Live Nation in 2016, isn't the only promoter that wants to hold an event in Flushing Meadows. AEG-backed Goldenvoice had planned to stage its New York festival Panorama—named after a completely-to-scale model of New York created for the 1964 World's Fair and housed at Flushing Meadows—at the location after the company said city officials had given the green light. But after a high profile political battle and opposition from Founders, the event was moved to Randall's Island, which is also home to Founders Entertainment's Governor's Ball event." https://bit.ly/2MJPXfS



AUSTIN: Independent music festival Waterloo Music Festival will take place September 7-9 at Carson Creek Ranch.



BOSTON: Casa Caña, a Latin kitchen and rum bar from Lyons Group, opened at Studio Allston hotel on Friday. The 3,000-square-foot venue seats 74 guests.



LOS ANGELES: This year’s L.A. Film Festival will take place September 20-28 at venues that include ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City, Hollwyood, and Santa Monica, and the Loyola Marymount Playa Vista campus, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and the Writers Guild Theater. Festival sponsors include the Los Angeles Times, American Airlines, and HBO.



NEW YORK: The grand opening of Lexus’s Intersect by Lexus, a 16,500-square-foot multi-use space, will take place August 14 in the Meatpacking District. The venue will include public and private gallery spaces, a full-service restaurant operated in partnership with Union Square Hospitality Group, and a bar and café.



SAN FRANCISCO: The Brandman Agency has been named the agency of record for the Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa.



TORONTO: Pop culture and comic convention Fan Expo Canada will take place August 30-September 2 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



