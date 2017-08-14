August 14, 2017: Inside the Tech-Focused Security Measures Being Considered for 2028 Olympics, Tiki Torch Brand Denounces Use in White Nationalist Rally, How a Hollywood Cemetery Became a Popular Venue for Film Screenings



1. INSIDE THE TECH-FOCUSED SECURITY MEASURES BEING CONSIDERED FOR 2028 OLYMPICS: As the L.A. City Council has officially endorsed the city's 2028 Olympics bid, it has already started thinking about the security measures—many of which will involve technology—that will need to be taken against potential hackers, scammers, and terrorists during the games. Los Angeles Times: “With the Games set to be declared a national special security event, the federal government, through the Secret Service, will lead the multiple-agency law enforcement effort. Police chief Charles Beck said the approach is going to be vital because of the vast numbers of personnel needed over so many weeks. 'The Los Angeles Police Department cannot grow appreciably in 10 years even if the city was funded enough and had the political will to do it … maybe 11,000 or 12,000 [officers] by then,' said the chief of the nearly 10,000-officer agency. 'Getting enough personnel deployed for security for the Games will be big,' he said. 'It is going to require a lot of partnerships.' Beck said his job is to build the foundation for his successors by strengthening the department, community relations and partnerships with other Southern California law enforcement agencies. Mike Downing, former deputy chief of counterterrorism at the LAPD, said those agencies must not react to an attack like the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing but thwart it. 'It is great to have the firepower, but the prevention side of the equation is so much more important: good intelligence and good disruption,' he said. Downing, now executive vice president of security for Prevent Advisors who advises major venues, said that at the 1984 Olympics he sat atop a building at UCLA with night vision goggles. Today, the city can be blanketed with cameras aided by facial recognition technology." http://lat.ms/2vur9Cg



2. TIKI TORCH BRAND DENOUNCES USE IN WHITE NATIONALIST RALLY: Tiki Brand, a company that provides tiki torches for outdoor events, decried the use of its products by white supremacists at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. New York Post: “The company, best known for its flaming lawn accessories, put out a statement decrying their use a day after white supremacists and other bigots rallied at the University of Virginia’s campus to oppose the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. 'TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed,' the company Tweeted Sunday evening. 'We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way.' 'Ou​r​ products are designed to enhance backyard gatherings and to help family and friends connect with each other at home in their yard,' the statement concludes. The lawn ​lighting company’s denunciation comes just a day after the Detroit Red Wings said they were mulling legal action in order to stop white nationalists from using their logo as part of their 'disturbing' rally. 'The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today,' the team said in a statement. 'The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for Everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation.' http://nyp.st/2vA9Gqk



3. HOW A HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY BECAME A POPULAR VENUE FOR FILM SCREENINGS: One usually wouldn't consider a cemetery the ideal space for an outdoor summer film screening, but catching a film at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery has become a summer tradition for many in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Reporter: “However enmeshed the visages of beach, sun or chilly theater are with summer in Hollywood, perhaps nothing screams 'dog days' quite as much as packing a picnic basket and heading down to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on a Saturday evening to watch a classic film under the stars at one of Cinespia's weekly outdoor screenings. Since 2002, Cinespia has welcomed film fans to partake in their public showcase at the cemetery on Fairbanks lawn from late June to early September, and the screening series quickly became synonymous with the warm season in Los Angeles. 'Cinespia started with my film club, as I was looking for a place to screen some classic films,' John Wyatt, founder of the film organization, explained. 'With all the Hollywood history at the cemetery I thought it would be a unique place to watch some of the films made nearby. The beautiful architecture and starry skies were a good way to lure an audience out to a film they may have never seen.' The appeal proved a success as Cinespia has sold out each of its screenings, with thousands of attendees per its 25 screenings a season over the last several years. 'The experience of watching a classic film with 4,000 people heightens the experience, it’s something you cannot get in front of your computer at home alone,' said Wyatt. In the process, it also became a unique event synonymous with summer in L.A., not just for the films on display but also for the communal atmosphere of the event itself, with plenty of A-list fans." http://bit.ly/2wB0sKG





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



The German Convention Bureau has announced that the Education Foundation of the Professional Convention Management Association will fund the second phase of the “Future Meeting Space” research project. The project is a collaboration between the G.C.B., the European Association of Event Centres, and the Institute for Industrial Engineering of the Fraunhofer Association.



The 2017 I.L.E.A. Esprit Awards took place August 11 at the Hyatt Regency Calgary. A full list of winners can be found here: http://bit.ly/2vSP2nQ



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The 19th annual World Music Festival Chicago will take place September 8-24 at various venues throughout the city. The event is presented by the City of Chicago and produced by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.



LOS ANGELES: Camp Hollywood Heart’s annual dinner and gala will take place August 19 at the Camp Amphitheater in Malibu. Camp Hollywood Heart is one-week summer arts camp for teens and young adults impacted by H.I.V./AIDS.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The 15th annual Open House New York Weekend will take place October 14-15. More than 250 buildings and projects across the five boroughs will be open for public tours. A launch party will take place at Jane’s Carousel at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 12.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has created a new 2,800-square-foot meeting space on the Swan side of the resort. The room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the resort’s private lake and the Dolphin resort.



TORONTO: The 14th annual White Cashmere Collection will take place September 28 at the Royal Ontario Museum. The event will feature a new national student design competition element, showcasing cashmere bathroom tissue creations from 16 finalists. The theme of the collection is Canada 150.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. has named Daniel Hoefler chef de cuisine of the Michelin-starred Blue Duck Tavern. He brings 16 years of experience to the new position, having worked at restaurants throughout Berlin, Dubai, and Chicago.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com