August 15, 2017: Women's March Organizers to Bring Three-Day Convention to Detroit, Hotels Are Offering Alternatives to Traditional Room Service, Why the Miami Heat Switched to Smartphone-Only Tickets



1. WOMEN'S MARCH ORGANIZERS TO BRING THREE-DAY CONVENTION TO DETROIT: The next big event for the organizers of the Women's March in January will be a three-day convention in Detroit this fall. The Women's Convention at the Cobo Center will take place October 27-29. Huffington Post: “The weekend will consist of workshops and speaking forums to teach attendees how to take the Jan. 21 protest and turn it into a movement. The convention will tap into 'the power of women in leadership as the fundamental, grassroots force for change,' the website reads, adding that 'participants will leave inspired and motivated, with new connections, skills and strategies for working towards collective liberation for women of all races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, sexual identities, gender expressions, immigration statuses, religious faiths, and economic statuses.' Bob Bland, co-organizer of the Women’s March, told HuffPost that the convention will be open to anyone who would like to attend, not just people who identify as women. ... The attendance fee will be $295 per person ― an amount that the Women’s March deemed 'necessary to help us cover the expense of holding a conference.' Bland was quick to point out that the organization is hard at work raising money to sponsor women who can’t pay their own way. Bland said that the main goal for The Women’s Convention is for activists and organizers to leave with more skills and more contacts so that they can bring the movement back to their hometowns.” http://bit.ly/2wZmO83



2. HOTELS ARE OFFERING ALTERNATIVES TO TRADITIONAL ROOM SERVICE: With the demand for traditional room service decreasing, hotels are forming partnerships with food-delivery services including GrubHub and Peapod to give guests the option to order food like they would at home. USA Today: “Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham late last year introduced Homemade @ Hawthorn, an in-room cooking program enabling guests to make easy meals. New York chef Hari Nayak and Top Chef competitor James Rigato have created an e-cookbook of recipes for the brand. In May, the company launched a pilot program letting guests get groceries delivered to their rooms from Instacart and Peapod. Hyatt Centric has partnered with food-ordering company Grubhub to let guests order from restaurants selected by hotel employees. Orders can be made through a customized landing page. Residence Inn, part of Marriott International, leaves guests grocery-request forms in their suites. Employees will shop for the requested items, which are added to the final bill with no mark-ups. The rooms have fully equipped kitchens including refrigerators, microwave ovens and dishwashers. Hoteliers say they are responding to travelers who crave an experience that resembles their home life. The popularity of cooking competition shows has also made many people enjoy the art of making their own meals.” https://usat.ly/2uGYhDZ



3. WHY THE MIAMI HEAT SWITCHED TO SMARTPHONE-ONLY TICKETS: The Miami Heat announced it would to switch to mobile-only entry at its home games, making it the first N.B.A. team to do so. Matthew Jafarian, vice president of digital strategy and innovation for the Heat, recently discussed the reasons behind the franchise’s switch. Forbes: “‘Mobile ticketing provides fans with guaranteed ticket authenticity. It’s an upsetting experience for a fan to be really excited for a game then get stopped at the door when they learn their ticket is fake. The fan’s big night out is ruined. It’s more secure to purchase mobile tickets because they can’t be lost, replicated, or stolen like PDF print outs.’ … ‘Mobile is the easiest way to manage your tickets. Whether you want to share a seat with a friend or sell it online, it can all be done with the HEAT app. No more having to wait out front to pass on a paper ticket or having to mail a ticket when it’s sold. Mobile is the easiest way to send, sell and receive tickets.’ The Heat believe mobile-only entry will enable them to offer greater authenticity, convenience and simplicity to fans. Ultimately, the switch is about improving the fan experience.” http://bit.ly/2wYtW4o



COAST TO COAST: Loews Hotels & Co. has promoted John Maibach to managing director of the Loews Regency New York and Derek McCann to managing director of Loews Santa Monica Beach.



The Prince Estate and the Pantone Color Institute have created a standardized custom purple color to honor the late Prince. The color, which will be named after the singer's “Love Symbol #2,” was inspired by his custom-made Yamaha purple piano.



ATLANTA: Sports, entertainment, and culinary marketing agency Melt has appointed Jennifer Parker director of culinary and concierge initiatives.



LOS ANGELES: The annual Camp Flog Gnaw, a music festival created by Tyler, the Creator, will take place October 28-29 at Exposition Park. Headliners include Solange, Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, and Kelis.



The 127th OC Fair, which ended on August 13, drew a total of 1,344,996 attendees.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, a Noble House Resort on the Naples beachfront, has revealed plans to undergo an $8 million renovation. Slated to be unveiled this fall, the upgrade will be inspired by the natural elements surrounding the resort and will include new guest rooms in the Gulf Tower, a reinvigorated lobby, and a new look for the 189-room property’s signature restaurant, Baleen.



Boca Raton Resort & Club is hosting a variety of events for guests on Labor Day weekend. Events include the Lobster Bash on September 1, which will include a seafood buffet and Sting and the Police tribute band at the Great Hall Convention Center. There will also be bocce tournaments on September 2, and a Surf Expo at the Shaka Bar & Grill.



NEW YORK: This year’s Curvy Con, a convention for body-positive and plus-size influencers, celebrities, tastemakers, and fans, will take place September 8-9 during New York Fashion Week.



The inaugural Jump Into VR Festival will take place September 15-17 at virtual-reality arcade Jump Into the Light and Hotel Indigo.



Micro-hotel company Pod Hotels will debut Pod Times Square this fall. The company’s fifth property and flagship will offer 45 Pod Pads—living suites ranging from 600-800 feet—that are available for extended stays and long-term leases. The 28-floor hotel will have 665 rooms including the Pod Pads.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Plantation on Crystal River has named Jack Spiess as executive chef of the 196-room resort.



PARIS: The fifth edition of Outsider Art Fair Paris will take place October 19-22 at Hôtel du Duc. The fair, which will pay homage to art dealer, collector, and critic Daniel Cordier, will showcase 34 exhibitors who represent 22 cities from eight countries.



TORONTO: The third annual Toronto Vegan Food and Drink Festival will take place August 19 at Fort York National Historic Site. The event will have roughly 100 vegan vendors.



