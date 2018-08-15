August 15, 2018: Bud Light Created Fridges That Will Unlock When Cleveland Browns Win a Game, C.A.A. to Host Inaugural Consumer Event at Brooklyn Book Festival, Founder of Major Houston Arts Festival Ousted After Sexual Assault Allegations



1. BUD LIGHT CREATED FRIDGES THAT WILL UNLOCK WHEN CLEVELAND BROWNS WIN A GAME: Cleveland Browns fans haven’t had the best luck for the past two football seasons, as the N.F.L. team has lost 31 of its 32 games. For the upcoming football season, Bud Light will introduce a new marketing stunt that will reward fans if the team finally breaks its losing streak. The stunt involves a series of branded beer fridges that will unlock once the team wins, giving fans free beer. Adweek: “Bud Light has created the Cleveland Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ and is working with Ohio-based wholesaler House of LaRose to place the fridges in a number of local bars. There will also be some stationed at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. A ‘Victory Fridge’ comes stocked with ice cold Bud Light, but there’s a catch. Each one will remain locked until the Browns clinch that first win of the 2018-2019 regular season. Photos of the fridges show big chains and locks placed around them, but the brand actually implemented its latest technology so that each ‘Victory Fridge’ will automatically unlock as soon as the Browns win a game because, as the fridge says, ‘When the Brown win, Cleveland wins.’ … This isn’t the first time Bud Light has come out in favor of N.F.L. underdogs. Last year the brand tweeted that if the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, the celebratory bar tab would be on Bud Light. When the Eagles did in fact come out on top, Bud Light stuck to its word and handed out free beers along the parade route.” https://bit.ly/2nCxmHu



2. C.A.A. TO HOST INAUGURAL CONSUMER EVENT AT BROOKLYN BOOK FESTIVAL: It’s rare for talent agencies to host public-facing events, but C.A.A. has announced it will host its first-ever consumer event at the Brooklyn Book Festival. Let’s Discuss Live will take place September 16 at the festival, offering programming that will focus on what’s new in the book industry through conversations with leaders and entertainers. Variety: “The lineup will be highlighted by Reese Witherspoon in conversation with bestselling author and comedian Mamrie Hart to discuss their Southern roots and the inspiration behind Witherspoon’s first book, Whiskey in a Teacup, before it goes on sale to the public. ‘Let’s Discuss Live creates an opportunity for our dynamic authors to gather and explore the themes of their books, alongside readers who want to hear conversations as diverse as their own reading lists,’ said Kate Childs, executive, C.A.A. Books department. Others expected to speak will include Jenny Han, Jessica Knoll, Deray Mckesson, and Mark Manson. Let’s Discuss Live is an extension of the author-driven book events that C.A.A. produces in collaboration with publishing houses. Since adding the service offering in late 2016, C.A.A. has orchestrated multi-city national tours on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden in support of his memoir, Promise Me, Dad; Chrissy Metz’s for This is Me; Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush for Sisters First; and a first-of-its-kind experiential tour on behalf of internet personality Connor Franta’s Note to Self, among others.” https://bit.ly/2MN4NlJ



3. FOUNDER OF MAJOR HOUSTON ARTS FESTIVAL OUSTED AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS: Day for Night, an arts and music festival that has taken place in Houston since 2015, has ousted its founder Omar Afra after numerous women accused him of sexual assault. Afra denied the allegations in a Facebook post, which was deleted. Houston Chronicle: “The allegations were initially made public Friday by Amanda Hart, who published a Facebook post about Afra, who she worked with at Free Press Houston, Summer Fest and Day for Night. 'I have personally seen him cultivate a toxic work environment where people are manipulated, mistreated, and abused emotionally,' Hart wrote. She attached several screenshots of text messages which were allegedly exchanged between Afra and a woman who says Afra assaulted her. A second woman also came forward with allegations against Afra years earlier. The festival's creditors 'were shocked and saddened' to hear the accusations, Day For Night's Facebook post said Sunday. 'We stand with all victims of abuse.' In December, the Day for Night festival featured a long list of performing and visual artists, including Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Solange, and Pussy Riot, at the old Barbara Jordan Post Office on Franklin Street. ... There's no word yet on the future of the festival, which was last held in December. 'Out of respect for these alleged victims, any announcement about the future of Day For Night will be made at a later date,' the festival's Facebook post said." https://bit.ly/2nCpAgC



ATLANTA: Bold Catering & Design has appointed Kristen Belan executive pastry chef.



BOSTON: The Boston Globe: “The Boston Book Festival is canceling its popular One City One Story event, the latest development in a controversy ignited by plagiarism allegations that dogged Sonya Larson’s The Kindest, the work that had been selected for the marquee session, which will take place in October.” https://bit.ly/2P6uj77



CHICAGO: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago’s 17th annual Gala of the Arts will take place September 7 at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. The event’s theme is “Oh What a Night!”



The seventh edition of Expo Chicago, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, will take place September 27-30 at Festival Hall at Navy Pier. The event will host more than 135 international exhibitors.



LOS ANGELES: The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills has completed a $22 million renovation, which includes a reimagined look to the property’s 234 guest rooms and 63 suites, and the Garden Terrace event space. The hotel also launched new guest programming, which includes biweekly tours of the West 3rd Street neighborhood and cocktail tastings at the Bazaar.



Newport Beach Country Club has appointed John McCook director of golf and Scot Dey golf course superintendent.



NEW YORK: Conrad New York has appointed Edward Rodriguez executive banquet chef and Giovanna Alvarez executive sous chef. The appointments were announced in partnership with Union Square Events, the hotel’s catering partner.



Live Nation Entertainment has hired Amy Marks as its first executive vice president and head of integrated marketing for the company’s media and sponsorship division.



SAN ANTONIO: Brenda Square, the director of destination services for Visit San Antonio, has announced her retirement following 17 years with the organization and 35 years in the industry. Square’s last day will be August 31.



TORONTO: Public space the Bentway has partnered with New York’s New Museum to host IdeasCity Toronto on September 15. The daylong event, which will take place at the newly opened Strachan Gate at the Bentway, feature conversations and interactive workshops focused on the culture that shapes Toronto’s communities.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Ian Zelaya, and Kristine Liao in New York.



