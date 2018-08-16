August 16, 2018: Emmys to Forego Seated Dinner and Introduce New Theme for Governors Ball, Instagrammable Pop-Up Museums Might Be the Future of Retail, Why More Brands Are Getting Into the Hospitality Business



1. EMMYS TO FOREGO SEATED DINNER, INTRODUCE NEW THEME FOR GOVERNORS BALL: The Television Academy’s annual Governors Ball, which will take place directly after the 70th Primetime Emmys on September 17, won’t be held at its usual home of the L.A. Convention Center. This year, the event is moving to the roof of L.A. Live, and will forego the traditional seated dinner—and it will also introduce a new starry theme. The Hollywood Reporter: “Easily accessible by stairs or elevators, the L.A. Live Event Deck space (which will also host Creative Arts balls September 8 and September 9) won't offer the seated dinner of past years but instead will be designed as an ‘interactive, mix-and-mingle format’ allowing guests to move through interior and outdoor spaces, says Cheryl Cecchetto, who has produced the balls with her Sequoia Productions team for 21 years. Guests will be directed not to tables but rather to one of 11 numbered areas, each with its own staff and beverage and food stations (featuring increased vegan options from returning chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering). But no worries about getting trapped in a C-list zone; partiers are encouraged to wander and explore. Cecchetto says the tented space should feel ‘synergistic’ with the ‘inside and outside feeling as one space.’ The new layout will also feature an open area surrounding the ‘Winner’s Circle’ where Emmy winners will be able to get their trophies engraved. There’s a new theme to go with the outdoor party, too, fittingly called ‘Emmys Under the Stars’ and complemented by LED-powered stars that are being created specifically for the event, where they will be suspended from a tent constructed on the deck. Cecchetto says the plans for this year got kicked up because Hayma Washington, chairman and C.E.O. of the TV Academy, said this year must be ‘epic.’ So, ‘that’s really what we’re looking for’ with this year’s changes, she says. ‘It was time for a surprise, and we’ve rewritten the script,’ Cecchetto explains of the changes. ‘The expansion of the thought process behind this event is similar to the expansion of the thought process behind the great evolution of what’s on television. We have tried to come up with something that respects the growth.’” https://bit.ly/2Pdke8s



2. INSTAGRAMMABLE POP-UP MUSEUMS MIGHT BE THE FUTURE OF RETAIL: Temporary Instagram-friendly playgrounds such as Candytopia, the Rosé Mansion, and the Museum of Ice Cream are blurring the lines between entertainment and retail. The Museum of Ice Cream recently opened a branded store in New York called the Pint Shop. Bloomberg: “Much of the debate around these selfie magnets focuses on what to call them. Are they institutions with cultural value? Or are they 'braindead, Instagram-optimized fun houses,' as Jason Farago, editor of contemporary art magazine Even, put it in his newsletter? Neither, says Manish Vora, co-founder of the Museum of Ice Cream. For him it’s a new retail form, one that follows in the footsteps of such businesses as Warby Parker. Harvard Business Review coined the term 'experience economy' in the late 1990s, but the concept took hold only recently. 'Both new and existing companies are increasingly incorporating heavy experiential components into their business,' says Warren Teichner, a McKinsey & Company senior partner. James Cook, ­director of retail research at investment management company JLL, sees long-term potential. 'Entertainment is going to be the new anchor,' he says. 'It’s going to be driving traffic to the shopping centers of the future.' (If there are any.) The formula has yielded a hearty return for the Museum of Ice Cream, which began in 2016 as a pop-up in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. This year it surpassed one million visitors across its various locations. Tickets run as much as $38, and it’s received sponsorship from Dove Chocolate and American Express Company, among others. This summer the Museum of Ice Cream parlayed that viral success into a pop-up grocery in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood called the Pint Shop, which also offers ticketed tastings. It brokered a nationwide merchandising deal with Target Corp., which on July 7 began offering museum-­branded clothes and pints in flavors such as Churro Churro and Vanillionaire. 'It’s in their freezers,' Vora says. 'It becomes more than an Instagram feed.'" https://bloom.bg/2Mj4mDq



3. WHY MORE BRANDS ARE GETTING INTO THE HOSPITALITY BUSINESS: Be it fitness brands, film companies, or fashion labels, more brands are delving into the hospitality business in an effort to reach millennials through new hotel brands and hospitality partnerships. The New York Times: “The generation’s disruptive rise has come with that of Airbnb and Amazon, causing some angst among traditional hotel and lifestyle businesses. As the former do some soul-searching and the latter seeks new ways to engage customers, more of them are teaming up. ‘[They call their] store managers “shopkeepers” and I call our G. M.s “innkeepers"—I think this sealed the deal,’ said the owner of Salt Hotels, David Bowd, also a co-founder of the hospitality management firm DDK and now principal of West Elm Hotels. Opening in Indianapolis by 2020, they’ll have local staffers trained at the new West Elm Academy, and buyable furnishings designed with regional makers. Meanwhile, Restoration Hardware has been curating RH Design Galleries, where collections are showcased amid wine bars and rooftop parks, blending home retail and hospitality. The next one is scheduled to open in September in New York City’s Meatpacking District. Also coming to the neighborhood: the first RH Guesthouse. ‘The hotel business is becoming a lifestyle business,’ Professor Dev said. Having consulted with everyone from Bulgari—which just opened its sixth jewel-like hotel, in Shanghai—to InterContinental Hotels Group, he noted, ‘It is a lot easier for lifestyle brands to extend into hospitality’ than the other way around. As millennials prioritize experiences over things, it’s a way for these companies to keep themselves in the picture, ideally via Instagram feeds. And of course, guests might want to prolong their experience beyond a stay or a Snapchat story, and buy the brand’s products.” https://nyti.ms/2BfZmug



* LOCAL NEWS *



BOSTON: Fool’s Errand, an adult snack bar from chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison and wife and business partner Kelly Walsh, opens today in the Fenway. The bar is standing room only and can hold as many as 30 guests.



CHICAGO: Vu, a rooftop bar from Concentrics Restaurant Group, will open at McCormick Place September 24. The bar will have 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, which will include a karaoke room, boardroom, solarium bar, and club bar.



LAS VEGAS: Golden Nugget Las Vegas will hold its ninth annual Beer Fest September 15. The event, which raises funds for the Animal Foundation, will serve more than 100 beers from 30 breweries.



LOS ANGELES: The 16th annual Tarfest will take place September 22 at Hancock Park at La Brea Tar Pits. The festival has live artwork and installations, musical performances, children’s art activities, and food trucks.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Parkinson’s Foundation South Palm Beach Chapter’s annual gala will take place March 30, 2019, at Woodfield Country Club in Boca Raton.



NEW ORLEANS: The annual optometry conference SECO International will take place February 20-24, 2019, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.



NEW YORK: The 18th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, will take place April 24-May 5, 2019. New to next year’s festival will be Critics Week—a main program sidebar that will highlight five to seven feature films curated by New York-based film critics.



TORONTO: Canada’s Wonderland amusement park will launch a holiday event called WinterFest in November. BlogTO: https://bit.ly/2MfIskl



