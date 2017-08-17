August 17, 2017: Venues Are Offering V.I.P. Experiences for the Eclipse, Tribeca to Launch New TV Festival, Manchester Arena to Reopen With Benefit Concert



1. VENUES ARE OFFERING V.I.P. EXPERIENCES FOR THE ECLIPSE: The historic solar eclipse on August 21 is a free event, but hotels, rooftop bars, and other venues across the country are offering additional V.I.P. experiences, such as boat rides and watch parties with eclipse-theme cocktails. Vanity Fair: “To be sure, the eclipse is a free event, and an awesome one at that, described by witnesses as engendering a primal, existential feeling akin to taking psychedelics. No one has to pay for a fancy cocktail or for a lecture from an esteemed astrophysicist. But this total-solar eclipse in the U.S. is the first since 1979, which just happens to have been right before the birth of the first millennials, a group that famously spends lavishly on experiences instead of things and is easily lured by a rooftop party like the ones being offered from Tennessee to Oregon. But even those who aren’t looking for the perfect #nofilter eclipse photo can be lured by luxurious eclipse packages. One to two minutes of totality is all well and good for confronting one’s mortality, but it’s not nearly enough time to do that and also understand the science of the eclipse, take pictures (using special solar filters, natch), dance the day away, and drink enough to offset such a frank revelation of our brief existence in a vast, complex universe. So why not experience a thoroughly modern eclipse surrounded by pomp and Instagrammable circumstance? Hospitality entrepreneurs along the eclipse path have planned for exactly that, too, with a range of events—and even camping trips—for the fair-weather astronomy buff who is willing to spend. In Charleston alone, which sits in the final state on the eclipse path, in addition to the King Charles Inn, the Wentworth Mansion will also offer a schooner ride through the harbor, its own astronomer and a helicopter ride to see the sunset after the eclipse for a package that runs $2,755. It too has long been booked. The city’s HarbourView Inn will be serving two eclipse-themed cocktails: the Sunburst Punch (Don Q Silver Rum, Meyer lemonade, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, and apple juice, poured over ice with a lime wedge), and the Darken the Sun (Hoodoo Chicory liqueur, Dixie Citrus Vodka, and an orange peel garnish)." http://bit.ly/2vJMoOM



2. TRIBECA TO LAUNCH NEW TV FESTIVAL: Tribeca Enterprises, the parent company of the Tribeca Film Festival, will debut a new TV festival this fall. Variety: “The inaugural Tribeca TV Festival will present curated shows and conversations with the cast and creators from numerous shows. It will take place September 22-24, 2017 in New York City. Like the Film Festival, the TV Festival will highlight highly-anticipated new premieres, and also draw attention to under-the-radar work and talent. It will feature programs from broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, and VR. ‘We’re launching a new standalone, but really it’s an extension of what we’ve been doing for the last few years,’ Tribeca Enterprises executive vice president Paula Weinstein told Variety. ‘Tribeca first put their toes in the television waters with the screening of the finale of ‘Friends’ in 2004. For the last two years, we’ve been very active having an extremely strong part of the film festival…Our audience kept asking us if we were going to do this and we decided this year, yes we would.’ Programming highlights include: a special conversation with ‘Will & Grace’ stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and show creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan ahead of the highly anticipated reboot this fall.” http://bit.ly/2wQoXUn



3. MANCHESTER ARENA TO REOPEN WITH BENEFIT CONCERT: Manchester Arena will reopen on September 9 with a benefit concert honoring the victims of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May. Billboard: “Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the one-off 'We Are Manchester' gig, which will also feature performances from local acts Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley, with organizers promising more artists to be announced. Poet Tony Walsh, whose recital of his poem This Is the Place at a vigil the day after the blast became an unofficial anthem of the city's recovery, is also on the bill. All proceeds from the concert will go towards a newly-established charity to fund a permanent memorial to the 22 people who died in the blast, the youngest of which was 8 year-old Saffie Roussos. … Nine people remain in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, according to Manchester City Council, while a criminal investigation into the suicide attack -- which occurred when Manchester-born Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the arena as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert -- is ongoing. The 21,000-capacity venue has been closed ever since, leading to the cancellation of concerts by Take That, Kings of Leon, Celine Dion, Radiohead, Linkin Park, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow and Blink-182, among others.” http://bit.ly/2fMqxlX



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Pearl Brasserie will reopen in the Loop on August 23. Helmed by chef Jason Paskewitz, the restaurant will serve traditional French fare and cocktails from general manager and beverage director Steve Carrow. The restaurant will have a six-seat chef’s counter, a new outdoor bar, and a 120-seat riverside patio.



The fifth annual Sam Adams Lakeview Taco Fest will take place September 16-17.



LAS VEGAS: The fifth annual Casino Entertainment Awards will take place October 4 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The event will honor comedienne Rita Rudner with the Casino Entertainment Legend Award.



LOS ANGELES: The O.J. Simpson Museum, a pop-up museum that will examine the legacy of Simpson, will run from August 18-22 at Coagula Curatorial in Chinatown.



The California Vegetarian Food Festival will take place September 16-17 at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood. The annual festival will showcase 100-percent vegan goods, with plant-based food, live music, fitness classes, family-friendly activities, a screening of the film Walk With Me, and more. The festival is produced by U.S. Veg Corp, and proceeds benefit the Best Friends Animal Society.



The Wixen Music Authentic Voices Festival, which features both established and emerging American songwriting talent, will be held September 23-24 at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre. Tickets go on sale August 21.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Beach Convention Center will feature a state-of-the-art sustainable design and eco-conscious operational procedures when it reopens in 2018. The facility is on track to receive LEED Silver certification once it fully opens next year after a $615-million restoration.



NEW YORK: Home and style magazine Domino will host its end-of-summer party on August 26 at Garnet Hill in Montauk. The event will be hosted by editor-in-chief Jessica Romm Perez.



Pitchfork will host the inaugural OctFest on September 9 at the Brooklyn Hangar. The music and beer festival will feature live performances from six artists and tastings from 40 breweries around the world.



The Joy of Sake festival will take place September 27 at Metropolitan Pavilion. The event will offer tastings of more than 400 sakes and dishes from restaurants including Ivan Ramen, Momofuku Ssam Bar, and Sen Sakana.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The All You Need is Love fund-raiser will take place September 10 at the Second City Mainstage. The event will support the Welcome Friend Association’s Rainbow Camp, a one-week camp for L.G.B.T.Q. and allied youth, their siblings, and children in queer families. The event will include a variety of performances from stage and screen actors.



TUSCON, ARIZONA: Canyon Ranch has appointed Rodrigo Vargas Design to lead the redesign of the brand’s flagship resort in Tuscon.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com